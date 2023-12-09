CADET CARTER – Releases first single “Lift Me Up” from the upcoming longplayer

The Munich-based troupe CADET CARTER are releasing their new single “Lift Me Up” including video today via their new label SBÄM Records.

With artists like Machine Gun Kelly, Mod Sun and Avril Lavigne dominating the mainstream charts (again!), pop-punk and emo music have seen a remarkable resurgence in the last year. While CADET CARTER consider themselves part of this genre, their sound is much closer to Jimmy Eat World and Taking Back Sunday than to the aforementioned.

The Munich-based band led by Welsh singer Nick Sauter has caused a sensation in the European music scene since its formation at the end of 2017. Their 2020 album Perceptions peaked at number 14 on the European alternative rock charts, and before the pandemic halted all touring, the band played a slew of shows supporting artists like Touché Amoré, The Dangerous Summer, Stand Atlantic and As December If. In 2022 the band released another album entitled Anthems For The Weak and received great reviews before embarking on their first ever headline tour, playing very successful shows across Europe and the UK.

CADET CARTER’s brand new album Self-Maintenance, their first release on Austrian punk rock label SBÄM Records, is a collection of songs bursting with catchy melodies, clever arrangements and heartfelt lyrics. “All of these songs are like little odes to taking care of yourself and focusing on the good in life instead of letting the dark side of your character win,” says Nick. “Many of these songs are about holding ourselves together and the everyday activities we do to keep ourselves alive and functioning appropriately in society. I think this is something that not only me but a lot of people struggle with, so we decided to write some songs about it.”

Lead single LIFT ME UP is a real catchy tune, while the lyrics are a not-so-gentle reminder to focus on the good, even if it means stepping out of your comfort zone. STRANGERS is about feelings of loneliness in relationships, and LET IT GO is the soundtrack to a new beginning. To broaden their musical horizons, CADET CARTER also recruited some well-known singers for the album: Brian Swindle from Have Mercy sings on TIGHTROPE, Kayleigh Goldsworthy lends her unique voice on MYFAVOURITE PLACE.

“We are so incredibly proud of this record,” says Nick. “I think we were able to really develop our own sound on this album, which is crazy when you think about it. The genre of music we are in has seen so many different approaches and incarnations over the last few decades. You might think that everything has been said and done here, but I think Self-Maintenance is proof that that’s not true at all. I’m so proud that we managed to add something new to this sound. It’s a great thing that we’ve done this. “Self-Maintenance will be released on April 12, 2024 via SBÄM Records.

CADET CARTER support HALFLIVES on tour

Feb 29 – Night & Day, Manchester UK

Mar 01 – Asylum 2, Birmingham UK

Mar 02 – The Dome Downstairs, London UK

Mar 04 – La Boule Noire, Paris FR

Mar 05 – Kavka, Antwerp BE

Mar 06 – Patronaat, Haarlem NL

Mar 08 – MTC, Cologne DE

Mar 09 – Lift, Hamburg DE

Mar 11 – Badehaus, Berlin DE

Mar 12 – Nightlife, Frankfurt DE

Mar 13 – Backstage, Munich DE

Mar 14 – Cafe V Lese, Prague CZ

Mar 16 – Dürer Garden, Budapest HU

