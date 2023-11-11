Home » CADÛ – Psychotic Parade – Album Review
CADÛ – Psychotic Parade – Album Review

CADÛ – Psychotic Parade
Origin: Vienna / Austria
Release: 13.10.2023
Label: StoneFree Records
Duration: 48:25
Genre: Psychedelic Rock / Progressive Rock

Photo Credit: Sam Safari

With all the crises and conflicts, it is easy to resign and bury your head in the lap of nihilism. Or you can flee forward and make music so freshly and uncompromisingly that you no longer feel afraid or anxious about the future. Real world magic, so to speak, that the four Viennese psychedelic rockers CADÛ have on their second album Psychotic Parade able to spray.

Light-footed and without shyness, the quartet builds bridges between down-to-earth, progressive rock music and spherical, psychedelic sound worlds. The creativity and ingenuity of the many nice sound ideas are impressive THE WITCH put in her magic potion. The female singing often seems intangible and yet surprisingly often this and the instrumental action meet on the same level.

Like in HERE Opener to be seen Lucid Dreaming, which represents a huge collage of images that can be as real as a dream and yet so vast. The central piece of the album is certainly over seventeen minutes long Dead End. Here, the short song fragments complement each other perfectly to form a complete work of art, which you can happily follow to the end thanks to the smooth transitions and alternation of loud and quiet passages.

The Krautrock is already in sight

THE WITCH On their second work, they also manage to take away the listener’s fear of the new and unknown as much as possible with unusual compositions and intelligently arranged songs. In fact, I haven’t come across such a mix of pleasantly edgy material, paired with fresh song ideas and a by no means outdated psychedelic verve, for a long time, if it has ever been the case at all.

Psychotic Parade is cautiously loud and sometimes impetuous, but it always keeps its nerve. It explores the boundaries set between rather quiet, enigmatic tones and one Into the Face Mentality almost completely out, the latter like HERE in the title track Psychotic Parade. It can almost be described as a stroke of luck that this balancing act almost always succeeds. The production is accordingly earthy and warm. A good choice, because it keeps the balance between a certain snottiness and flattering suppleness.

Conclusion
It doesn’t require much courage from the listener. Experimental ears are enough to listen to the second Psychedelic Progressive Rock Psychotic Parade to do justice. THE WITCH With their sophomore work they create a rarely heard rock’n’psych experience. 9 / 10

Line Up
Clemens Hackmack – guitar, backing vocals
Timothy Luger – Bass
Max Mayer – drums
Scharien Zandi – vocals, sounds

Tracklist
01. Lucid Dreaming
02. DNA
03. Transition
04. HI
05. Giant Head
06. Mesmerizing Flow
07. Psychotic Parade
08. Dead End

Links
Facebook CADAnd
CADÛ website

