Café owner Engel reports himself to the tax office

For years, the owner of a café in Hanover reported false sales to the tax office. He has now reported the tax evasion himself. For good reason.

The “Café Konrad” in the old town of Hanover is a rustic café with a family atmosphere. This is where Hanoverians like to enjoy a piece of cake or a cup of coffee. But it may have to close soon. Owner Dietmar Engel is at a loss: “It’s no longer in my hands, it’s up to the tax office, the authorities,” he says in an interview with t-online. “It’s all taking its course now.”

Because Engel reported himself to the tax office on Wednesday for years of tax evasion. After posting the letter, he reported to the “Hannoversche Allgemeine Zeitung” (HAZ), which reported on it. Engel wants to make the “grievances” public. “It all got to a point where I had to do this because I’m in agony and before the authorities tear me apart.”

The owner of “Café Konrad” has evaded taxes

For months they have been checking his documents as part of a tax audit, and more and more years are being rolled up. In addition, the restaurateurs are burdened with additional challenges: He was still stuck with the closures during the Corona crisis, current rent debts and arrears in the electricity costs of the café, a private conflict in the will and a dispute with an employee, reports the “HAZ”.

“I’ve been blackmailed by an employee for five years because of my old accounting methods,” says Engel to t-online. With his “old accounting methods” Engel means that he has not reported part of his sales to the tax office for years. According to his own statement, he regularly diverted ten percent from the sums of money. Engel has been running the café since 2004, having adopted the questionable method from the previous owner. Until he introduced a new POS system with digital chips in 2018.

“The burden is great”

However, the records of the booked sales of several months of the introductory year are missing. Another problem for the tax office.

“A few things come together, the burden is very high,” says Engel. Under the current conditions, he no longer wants to keep the café. Now he has chosen to flee forward.

