Magazine British Medical Journal published an article in which a group of researchers stated that consume a large amount of coffeewould help lose weight y decrease the chance of developing type 2 diabetes.

The effects of caffeine

The team was led by Susana Larsson, who works at the Institute of Environmental Medicine at Stockholm University in Sweden. The investigation sought to determine the effects of caffeine concentrations in the blood about cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes and the accumulation of body fat.

The researchers focused on indices such as heart failure, atrial fibrillation, type 2 diabetes, etc. And the conclusion they came to was that high levels of caffeine are linked, not only to this type of diabetes, but also to body mass.

The results showed that half of the effect of caffeine in diabetes is determined in part by the decrease in body weight. However, the researchers argue that it is important to continue doing long-term studies.

SE / ED