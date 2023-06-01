Cai Guoqiang’s large-scale solo exhibition “Universe Journey——” jointly held by the National Museum of Fine Arts, Tokyo and SAINT LAURENT

“Primary Fireball”…is a departure about my vision and thinking, and has accompanied me to this day.

——Cai Guoqiang

The famous contemporary artist Cai Guoqiang’s large-scale solo exhibition “Cosmic Journey – Starting from the ‘Primary Fireball'” will open at the National Art Museum in Tokyo on June 29, 2023. The exhibition is co-hosted by the National Art Museum in Tokyo and SAINT LAURENT.

On the eve of the opening, Cai Guoqiang will create a daytime fireworks “Cherry Blossom Sky” in Iwaki, Fukushima. “Days”, commissioned by SAINT LAURENT and creative director Anthony Vaccarello, hosted by the executive committee of “Sakura in the Sky”.

SAINT LAURENT participated in organizing this large-scale solo exhibition of Cai Guoqiang, which once again exemplifies the long-term mission of the brand: under the initiative of creative director Anthony Vaccarello, it will continue to support outstanding people and works in different creative fields including visual art, film, and music.

Exhibition Introduction

For decades, Cai Guoqiang has been fascinated by the universe and the invisible world, including Fengshui, astrology, and the ancient oriental philosophical thoughts behind it; Sensitive reflection on issues is the driving force behind creation. He creatively uses gunpowder as an artistic medium; his large-scale works such as gunpowder paintings, installation art, and outdoor blasting projects convey a grand worldview that is both mythological and anthropological, and is world-renowned.

This exhibition “Cosmos Journey – Starting from the ‘Primary Fireball'” takes Cai Guoqiang’s exhibition “Primary Fireball” 30 years ago as the starting point, and regards it as the big bang that gave birth to Cai Guoqiang’s artistic universe. Traced from this: What sparked the explosion, and what has happened since then?

The exhibition focuses on Cai Guoqiang’s dialogue with the universe and the invisible world, tracing his creation and thinking from the early Chinese era, to Japan, which was an important formative stage of his artistic career, to the United States and the world stage…presenting his universe Expansive and thriving artistic grand tour.

The 2,000-square-meter exhibition hall 1E of the National Art Museum will be as wide and undivided as a public square: one side of the exhibition hall will “recreate” the historic screen installation “Primary Fireball”, and three of the new works will be based on the new theme of gunpowder blasting on the glass mirror. The painting is presented; adjacent to it is another core of the exhibition – the artist’s large-scale dynamic lighting installation “Encounter with the Unknown” constructed with LEDs, inviting the audience to freely walk through the two works. The exhibition presents a total of about 50 pieces/groups of works collected by Japanese public art museums and the artist himself, together with a large number of little-known precious archives and documentary images, as well as the artist’s first-person self-narration on the wall… The entire exhibition hall seems to be a self-contained This is an installation work, and the audience is expected to appreciate and experience Mr. Cai’s journey of deep and free thinking and practice.

Exhibition information

Cai Guoqiang: Cosmic Journey – Starting from the “primordial fireball”

June 29 (Wednesday) – August 21 (Monday), 2023

Closed every Tuesday

Opening hours: 10:00 – 18:00

*Friday and Saturday 10:00 – 20:00

*Last admission is 30 minutes before closing

Venue Address: Tokyo National Art Museum / Special Exhibition Hall 1E

Co-hosted by The National Museum of Art, Tokyo and SAINT LAURENT

Entrance fee (tax included)

Adult ticket: 1,500 yen, university students: 1,000 yen

*Free entry for students below university level

*Disabled persons and accompanying persons can enter the venue for free if they present their certificate of disability or ID card issued by the relevant government

For more ticket information, please go to the official website of NACT National Museum of Art Tokyo

Travel information:

Tokyo Metro Chiyoda Line, Nogizaka Station (C05), directly from Exit 6

Tokyo Metro Hibiya Line, Roppongi Station (H04), Exit 4a, about 5 minutes’ walk away

Toei Oedo Subway Line, Roppongi Station (E23), Exit 7, about a 4-minute walk away

*No Parking

National Art Museum Tokyo (NACT)

7-22-2 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Consulting telephone: (+81) 47-316-2772

www.nact.jp/english/