Cai Kangyong asked Lin Chiling to cry. Lin Chiling wanted to go back to the time when her mother was not sick.

In Cai Kangyong’s latest humanities brand-new documentary talk show “Voices”, Cai Kangyong asked guest Lin Chiling a question, which made her cry instantly, and her makeup melted into tears. It moved countless netizens.

Cai Kangyong asked Lin Chiling one sentence, that is: “Which day in your life do you really want to go back?”

Lin Chiling immediately covered her face and cried, “I really don’t want to cry.”

Cai Kangyong was a little puzzled: “What is there to cry about this question? I will not give up this question.”

Lin Chiling cried for a long time without responding, and then said with a trembling voice, “My answer is, I once thought that I would spend many days in exchange for one day. My mother still remembers me, and a very healthy day makes me happy. You can accompany her well.”

Lin Chiling’s mother is suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, and the condition is getting worse day by day, and she no longer remembers who she is. This is why Lin Chiling returned to Taiwan from Japan to settle down, because she wants to spend more time with her mother.

So when Cai Kangyong asked if there was a day when she particularly wanted to go back, she immediately thought of her mother, and couldn’t help crying. She really wanted to answer when her mother was not sick, and when her mother still remembered her But this is just her extravagant wish, that’s why she broke down crying.

Lin Chiling talked about the story between herself and her mother, saying that her mother soon forgot about herself after she got married, as if her mother had been holding on until she got married.

Maybe this is the mother, I hope my child has a good home, sister Zhiling also burst into tears and said that she is willing to spend a long time in exchange for her mother to remember her day, the love between mother and daughter is really amazing moving.

Since Lin Chiling suddenly announced her marriage on June 6, 2019, she has not been as active in the entertainment industry as before. Under Cai Kangyong’s interview this time, let us see some stories behind the goddess’s marriage. In addition to beauty and success, Lin Chiling also has love and pain. A Lin Chiling who is not only a goddess and a star, but also a daughter and wife.

Cai Kangyong made Lin Chiling cry, and it didn’t make us have any negative comments or feelings about her. On the contrary, it makes us admire and like this beautiful and strong, elegant and sensual, sincere and brave woman even more.

