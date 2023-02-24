Source title: Cai Xukun as the chief director for the first time, the official announcement of the online concert will be held on February 26

On February 23, “PHENOMENON Phenomenon-2023 Cai Xukun ART LAB Online Concert” was officially finalized, and it will be available on QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music, and National K Songs at 8:00 p.m. on February 26. As soon as the official announcement was made, it ignited the attention of the entire Internet. Cai Xukun, who has always been known for his extraordinary music aesthetics and stage prowess, will bring everyone surprises this time, which is very exciting. Since a “promise” on Valentine’s Day on February 14th, Cai Xukun warmed up by solving puzzles, substituting the audience into his music world immersively. This “PHENOMENON Phenomenon-2023 Cai Xukun ART LAB Online Concert”, he himself is the chief director for the first time, will use the form of ART LAB as inspiration to create a concert where cool and avant-garde coexist, retro and future intertwined, experimental and An artistic and musical fantasy feast. Today, Cai Xukun’s 2023[Music Aesthetics Experiment]dual-concept special project EP “PHENOMENON” is also officially launched on all TME platforms, including an “intro” and three original songs “PHENOMENON”, “Label”, “Practice”. As always, he fully participated in the creation and production, boldly confessed his inner world, conveyed the thinking, aesthetics and expression of a musician, the advanced and changeable style of music, the arrangement rich in layers, and the lyrics full of self-attitude have greatly impressed many listeners. stunning. At the same time, Cai Xukun’s trip to Milan Fashion Week is also in progress. From the airport to the big show, wherever he goes, he becomes the focus of attention. He is not only the top popularity in China, but also super popular overseas. The whole process of the brand exceeded the standard treatment, and many overseas media rushed to report, showing its international influence. See also NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra "Black/University Gold" Official Images Released Cai Xukun’s music and fashion schedules in February were full, but he still delivered a very amazing answer sheet. I look forward to more works and surprises he will bring to everyone in the future.

On February 23, “PHENOMENON Phenomenon-2023 Cai Xukun ART LAB Online Concert” was officially finalized, and it will be available on QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music, and National K Songs at 8:00 p.m. on February 26. As soon as the official announcement was made, it ignited the attention of the entire Internet. Cai Xukun, who has always been known for his extraordinary music aesthetics and stage prowess, will bring everyone surprises this time, which is very exciting.

Since a “promise” on Valentine’s Day on February 14th, Cai Xukun warmed up by solving puzzles, substituting the audience into his music world immersively. This “PHENOMENON Phenomenon-2023 Cai Xukun ART LAB Online Concert”, he himself is the chief director for the first time, will use the form of ART LAB as inspiration to create a concert where cool and avant-garde coexist, retro and future intertwined, experimental and An artistic and musical fantasy feast.

Today, Cai Xukun’s 2023[Music Aesthetics Experiment]dual-concept special project EP “PHENOMENON” is also officially launched on all TME platforms, including an “intro” and three original songs “PHENOMENON”, “Label”, “Practice”. As always, he fully participated in the creation and production, boldly confessed his inner world, conveyed the thinking, aesthetics and expression of a musician, the advanced and changeable style of music, the arrangement rich in layers, and the lyrics full of self-attitude have greatly impressed many listeners. stunning.

At the same time, Cai Xukun’s trip to Milan Fashion Week is also in progress. From the airport to the big show, wherever he goes, he becomes the focus of attention. He is not only the top popularity in China, but also super popular overseas. The whole process of the brand exceeded the standard treatment, and many overseas media rushed to report, showing its international influence.

Cai Xukun’s music and fashion schedules in February were full, but he still delivered a very amazing answer sheet. I look forward to more works and surprises he will bring to everyone in the future.