Cai Xukun Double Wax Figure Hong Kong Tussauds Unveiled Double Surprise Exhibition for a Limited Time of Three Days-Qianlong.com.cn

Source Title: Cai Xukun Double Wax Figure Hong Kong Tussauds Unveiled Double Surprise Exhibited for a Limited Time of Three Days

On June 15, 2023, Madame Tussauds Hong Kong ushered in the mainland’s new generation of powerful male singer and original music producer Cai Xukun. The wax figure was unveiled. This is also the first time that Hong Kong Dussauds has displayed two wax figures of an artist since its establishment as the first flagship store in Asia. This is not only a recognition of Cai Xukun’s identity as an all-round musician and a fashion icon of the new generation, but also an affirmation of his achievements and influence since his debut, and his progress along the way. On June 17th, Cai Xukun’s 2023 “Fantasy” tour concert in Hong Kong will officially start singing. From June 16th to June 18th, the double wax figures will be exhibited at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong for a limited time for three days. Don’t miss the double surprise. Cai Xukun’s new wax figure first show impromptu interaction detonated the audience At the unveiling scene, Cai Xukun attended in black and gray stripe stitching suits, full of gentleman style, full of fashion and ingenuity, and instantly filled the audience with fashion value. Cai Xukun and Ms. Yu Wenshi, Marketing and Sales Director of Madame Tussauds Hong Kong, and Ms. Yang Lijun, General Manager of Shanghai Madame Tussauds, unveiled the double wax figures together to witness this highlight moment. When the curtain opened and the two wax figures appeared in front of the public, Cai Xukun expressed that this feeling was very wonderful: “I felt like I went back to the past for a moment, and I could still think of the scene of the stage in my mind, thanks to Madame Tussauds.” Then Cai Xukun The impromptu interaction with the twin wax figures brought the first wave of enthusiasm to the scene. Since his debut, Cai Xukun has been making continuous efforts in the field of original music. His perfect grasp of changeable music styles and his stage performance full of tension and sense of design make him always at the forefront of the field. This trip to Hong Kong is not only to unveil the double wax figures, but also to fulfill the promise of the two-year agreement with the fans and start the Hong Kong premiere of the tour. At the unveiling scene, Ms. Yu Wenshi, Marketing & Sales Director of Madame Tussauds Hong Kong, and Ms. Yang Lijun, General Manager of Madame Tussauds Shanghai, presented him with Hong Kong style Q prints with the theme of double wax figures with the brand attributes of Madame Tussauds. And I wish Cai Xukun’s Hong Kong tour a complete success. Ms. Yu Wenshi, Marketing & Sales Director of Madame Tussauds Hong Kong, said: "In recent years, Madame Tussauds has been paying attention to the trend leading the global cultural trend, and Cai Xukun, as an all-round musician, has the value of excellence behind his achievements. , which is highly compatible with the brand expression of Madame Tussauds, and we hope that through the output of these positive and fresh elements, more tourists with the same frequency will be attracted to experience the museum." The double wax figures are in the same frame for a limited time for three days to help the new experience of Hong Kong Tussauds fashion check-in at the concert The two wax figures of Cai Xukun unveiled this time, one is the peak night shape of the Hong Kong Pavilion, a black court style dress combined with double-row gold buckles, and tassels are elegant; the other wax figure of Shanghai Tussauds is a restoration of "2021 Cai Xukun" Created the stage modeling for the "Fantasy Tour Concert Beijing Station". Two wax figures gathered at Tussauds Hong Kong, Cai Xukun with two faces in one body, a fashion icon competing with the stage king. Here, visitors can take photos with Fashion Kun, dance with Stage Kun, listen to Cai Xukun’s personal songs in the exhibition area, and experience the perfect collision of top fashion and music. Ms. Yang Lijun, general manager of Shanghai Madame Tussauds, also expressed her great expectations: “Cai Xukun is a very influential singer-songwriter, and I sincerely invite everyone to come to the wax museum to experience the unique stage charm of this new generation of musicians up close. .” The world‘s first wax figure of Cai Xukun, whose shape is ever-changing and not defined, entered the fashion exhibition area of ​​Madame Tussauds in Hong Kong. This exhibition area includes three themed spaces: studio, advertising shooting location, and fashion runway. Combined with advanced technology, it creates a combination of entertainment, The fashionable scene of social interaction, culture and technology brings visitors a rich and immersive museum experience. From June 16th to 18th, Cai Xukun's double wax figures will be exhibited in Madame Tussauds Hong Kong for a limited time for three days, to support the upcoming Hong Kong concert. Keep chasing dreams, romantic and sexy music will be sung soon, meet in Hong Kong, let all the love start again.

Cai Xukun’s new wax figure first show impromptu interaction detonated the audience

The double wax figures are in the same frame for a limited time for three days to help the new experience of Hong Kong Tussauds fashion check-in at the concert

