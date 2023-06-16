Cai Xukun Tussauds Double Wax Figure Unveils Hong Kong Concert to Start Immediately on June 17-Qianlong.com ChinaCapital.com

Source Title: Cai Xukun Tussauds Twin Wax Figure Unveiled Hong Kong Concert to Start Immediately on June 17

On the eve of Cai Xukun's KUN 2023 "Fans" WORLD TOUR tour concert in Hong Kong on June 17, Madame Tussauds Shanghai joined hands with Madame Tussauds Hong Kong to hold a double wax figure unveiling ceremony for young singer and original music producer Cai Xukun , the highly anticipated new wax figure of Cai Xukun from Shanghai Dusha also made its debut. After the double wax figure was exhibited for a limited time at Tussauds Hong Kong for three days on June 16-18, the new wax figure of Cai Xukun at Shanghai Dussauds will sail back to Shanghai and will be officially exhibited at Shanghai Dussauds on July 1. And carry out the offline interaction of "mini gas station" and the one-month summer music message card activity. In addition, as the first Shanghai Dusha "Summer Music Museum Director", Cai Xukun's specially shared summer playlist will also appear in the pendant earphones in the museum, bringing superimposed exclusive summer music visually and aurally experience. On the day of the event, Cai Xukun arrived at the unveiling in a black and gray stitching suit. His powerful fashion aura attracted countless filmmakers. He greeted everyone in Cantonese when he appeared on the stage, which aroused bursts of applause. Facing the lifelike "two selves", Cai Xukun was amazed: "It feels amazing, and it feels like going back to the past in an instant, but it may be a little thinner now, and I would eat more before, a little baby fat. These looks remind me Looking back at the stage scenes at that time, I am very grateful to Dusha for her love, and will continue to work hard to make good music to give back to everyone." Among them, the wax figure of Cai Xukun of Dussauds Hong Kong adopts his appearance when he participated in the peak night in 2019, with a black court style dress combined with double-row gold buckles and tassels to show elegance; another wax figure of Cai Xukun of Dussauds Shanghai is Restored the stage shape of "2021 Cai Xukun "Fantasy" Tour Concert Beijing Station". The wax figure is dressed in a black vest and a white shirt. It is simple and casual with a sense of retro elegance. His charisma of a stage king and his posture of holding a microphone also represent that a brand new music feast is about to be staged! Speaking of music, he revealed that he had traveled to Copenhagen earlier to create new works. When asked about the style of the new song, he said that he would announce it when the time is right. Talking about how busy he is at work and how to balance rest and work, he said: "When I get off the plane, I will go to the rehearsal, and after midnight, I will go to eat and drink my favorite food, and I will also enjoy the beautiful scenery of Hong Kong together." For the upcoming Hong Kong concert on June 17, Cai Xukun revealed at the unveiling scene that there will be some fresh special designs, and I look forward to everyone visiting the concert site to discover. Yang Lijun, general manager of Shanghai Madame Tussauds, and Ms. Yu Wenshi, marketing and sales director of Hong Kong Madame Tussauds, also presented Hong Kong style Q prints with the theme of double wax figures as gifts. I wish Cai Xukun's new tour a complete success. From a young singer, to an original music producer, to an MV director, concert director, screenwriter, and producer, Cai Xukun is constantly unlocking new identities on the road of pursuing music dreams, but his enthusiasm for original music remains unchanged. It is this firmness and attitude towards music that Shanghai Dusha invited Cai Xukun to enter the International Hall of Fame, and awarded him the first "Music Museum Curator" status, showing the recognition of the new generation of original musicians. Yang Lijun, general manager of Madame Tussauds Shanghai, said: "Cai Xukun is an outstanding original musician, and also a fashion icon of Generation Z with a distinctive fashion style. The concept of innovation trend fits perfectly, and the entry of Cai Xukun's new modeling wax figure is a perfect combination of Shanghai Madame Tussauds and the new generation of original music producers." It also makes people look forward to more wonderful performances in the future! Cai Xukun's KUN 2023 "Fans" WORLD TOUR concert tour Hong Kong will start this Saturday, and the grand and dreamy sea of ​​blue rose lights will also be lit up again. Popular hit songs, powerful new choreography, creative impromptu adaptations, eye-catching stage sets, etc. will all be staged. On June 17, we invite you to experience Cai Xukun's all-round musical charm , experience the collision of music and vision, and start a summer music carnival where coolness and avant-garde coexist!

On the day of the event, Cai Xukun arrived at the unveiling in a black and gray stitching suit. His powerful fashion aura attracted countless filmmakers. He greeted everyone in Cantonese when he appeared on the stage, which aroused bursts of applause. Facing the lifelike “two selves”, Cai Xukun was amazed: “It feels amazing, and it feels like going back to the past in an instant, but it may be a little thinner now, and I would eat more before, a little baby fat. These looks remind me Looking back at the stage scenes at that time, I am very grateful to Dusha for her love, and will continue to work hard to make good music to give back to everyone.”

Among them, the wax figure of Cai Xukun of Dussauds Hong Kong adopts his appearance when he participated in the peak night in 2019, with a black court style dress combined with double-row gold buckles and tassels to show elegance; another wax figure of Cai Xukun of Dussauds Shanghai is Restored the stage shape of “2021 Cai Xukun “Fantasy” Tour Concert Beijing Station”. The wax figure is dressed in a black vest and a white shirt. It is simple and casual with a sense of retro elegance. His charisma of a stage king and his posture of holding a microphone also represent that a brand new music feast is about to be staged!

Speaking of music, he revealed that he had traveled to Copenhagen earlier to create new works. When asked about the style of the new song, he said that he would announce it when the time is right. Talking about how busy he is at work and how to balance rest and work, he said: “When I get off the plane, I will go to the rehearsal, and after midnight, I will go to eat and drink my favorite food, and I will also enjoy the beautiful scenery of Hong Kong together.”

For the upcoming Hong Kong concert on June 17, Cai Xukun revealed at the unveiling scene that there will be some fresh special designs, and I look forward to everyone visiting the concert site to discover. Yang Lijun, general manager of Shanghai Madame Tussauds, and Ms. Yu Wenshi, marketing and sales director of Hong Kong Madame Tussauds, also presented Hong Kong style Q prints with the theme of double wax figures as gifts. I wish Cai Xukun’s new tour a complete success.

From a young singer, to an original music producer, to an MV director, concert director, screenwriter, and producer, Cai Xukun is constantly unlocking new identities on the road of pursuing music dreams, but his enthusiasm for original music remains unchanged. It is this firmness and attitude towards music that Shanghai Dusha invited Cai Xukun to enter the International Hall of Fame, and awarded him the first “Music Museum Curator” status, showing the recognition of the new generation of original musicians. Yang Lijun, general manager of Madame Tussauds Shanghai, said: “Cai Xukun is an outstanding original musician, and also a fashion icon of Generation Z with a distinctive fashion style. The concept of innovation trend fits perfectly, and the entry of Cai Xukun’s new modeling wax figure is a perfect combination of Shanghai Madame Tussauds and the new generation of original music producers.” It also makes people look forward to more wonderful performances in the future!

Cai Xukun’s KUN 2023 “Fans” WORLD TOUR concert tour Hong Kong will start this Saturday, and the grand and dreamy sea of ​​blue rose lights will also be lit up again. Popular hit songs, powerful new choreography, creative impromptu adaptations, eye-catching stage sets, etc. will all be staged. On June 17, we invite you to experience Cai Xukun’s all-round musical charm , experience the collision of music and vision, and start a summer music carnival where coolness and avant-garde coexist!