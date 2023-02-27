Source title: Cai Xukun’s overwhelming popularity overseas was once again invited to Milan Fashion Week to dominate the list of hot searches

Recently, Cai Xukun was once again invited to attend Milan Fashion Week. The ever-changing outfits lit up fashionable Milan, and the topic continued to ignite hot spots all over the Internet. Foreign media followed up and reported all the way, and the international influence can be seen. At the same time, many works of Cai Xukun’s “Music Aesthetics Experiment” are also being launched one after another. New EPs and online concerts have been officially announced one after another, dominating the list of hot searches on the Internet. Compared with the Milan Fashion Week four years ago, we can see the growth and transformation of an original musician. The fashion week outfits are full of their own exclusive gameplay and attitude, and various styles are frequently out of the circle: starting dark blue round neck The denim suit is neat and stylish, and the white three-in-one leather square bag is brightly embellished diagonally, adding a touch of bright color to the suit. The black leather jacket is full of texture, and the elegant rose gold hair color is more gentle and romantic. The side shot bathrobe is full of hormones, and the elegant and classic plaid windbreaker easily leads the trend. The ALL BLACK layered style of the same color and different materials in the show is full of aura and domineering appearance, conveying a unique sense of luxury… Since Cai Xukun became the spokesperson of the Prada brand in 2019, he has participated in the fashion show of the brand’s ready-to-wear series for twelve times, and even has three luxury endorsements in hand, and his international influence has been rising steadily. Being able to cooperate with high-end brands for many years as a spokesperson must be a recognition of his talent and international influence, and an absolute affirmation of his commercial value.While watching the show, I have more contact with the head of the brandMiuccia PRADAWomen and other brand executives meet, and the gods are in the same frame. In-depth discussion on the inspiration of fashion and the powerful force brought by art. See also Zhao Lin: Present each work well with love and force_Guangming.com Since the launch of this overseas trip, a large number of overseas fans have enthusiastically supported it, and there is no need to say much about its international influence. Wherever he went, there were crowds of people, and the deafening shouts of fans could be heard in various scenes. When meeting fans during the trip, they will also interact cordially, take photos, and sign autographs, which have won unanimous praise from netizens at home and abroad: “It feels like friends!” “The love that goes both ways is really moving.” The international media, which is full of voices, also reported the whole process simultaneously: “Cai Xukun was invited to watch the show, and the overseas popularity was overwhelming. A well-known overseas magazine called Cai Xukun the most popular C-POP star. Chinese singer-songwriter Cai Xukun received the most enthusiastic praise Welcome (also the only Asian star in the full report)”; “For the young people who gathered outside the big show on Thursday night, the headlines of the day were undoubtedly brought by the appearance of Chinese artist Cai Xukun. There were deafening screams in welcome.” On the evening of February 26, “PHENOMENON Phenomenon-2023 Cai Xukun ART LAB Online Concert” with Cai Xukun as the chief director was officially launched. The whole scene was full of surge, coolness, youth and love. Musician Cai Xukun contributed to the music fans an extreme performance where avant-garde and retro coexist, presenting a very artistic and musical audio-visual feast. Successfully created a “phenomenal” performance, showing multi-faceted charm, and creating a new KUN-style stage new aesthetics. It has received unanimous praise from fans and netizens. See also Amazon hosts 'Lord of the Rings' premiere in London - cnBeta.COM

Recently, Cai Xukun was once again invited to attend Milan Fashion Week. The ever-changing outfits lit up fashionable Milan, and the topic continued to ignite hot spots all over the Internet. Foreign media followed up and reported all the way, and the international influence can be seen.

At the same time, many works of Cai Xukun’s “Music Aesthetics Experiment” are also being launched one after another. New EPs and online concerts have been officially announced one after another, dominating the list of hot searches on the Internet.

Compared with the Milan Fashion Week four years ago, we can see the growth and transformation of an original musician. The fashion week outfits are full of their own exclusive gameplay and attitude, and various styles are frequently out of the circle: starting dark blue round neck The denim suit is neat and stylish, and the white three-in-one leather square bag is brightly embellished diagonally, adding a touch of bright color to the suit. The black leather jacket is full of texture, and the elegant rose gold hair color is more gentle and romantic. The side shot bathrobe is full of hormones, and the elegant and classic plaid windbreaker easily leads the trend. The ALL BLACK layered style of the same color and different materials in the show is full of aura and domineering appearance, conveying a unique sense of luxury…

Since Cai Xukun became the spokesperson of the Prada brand in 2019, he has participated in the fashion show of the brand’s ready-to-wear series for twelve times, and even has three luxury endorsements in hand, and his international influence has been rising steadily. Being able to cooperate with high-end brands for many years as a spokesperson must be a recognition of his talent and international influence, and an absolute affirmation of his commercial value.While watching the show, I have more contact with the head of the brandMiuccia PRADAWomen and other brand executives meet, and the gods are in the same frame. In-depth discussion on the inspiration of fashion and the powerful force brought by art.

Since the launch of this overseas trip, a large number of overseas fans have enthusiastically supported it, and there is no need to say much about its international influence. Wherever he went, there were crowds of people, and the deafening shouts of fans could be heard in various scenes. When meeting fans during the trip, they will also interact cordially, take photos, and sign autographs, which have won unanimous praise from netizens at home and abroad: “It feels like friends!” “The love that goes both ways is really moving.”

The international media, which is full of voices, also reported the whole process simultaneously: “Cai Xukun was invited to watch the show, and the overseas popularity was overwhelming. A well-known overseas magazine called Cai Xukun the most popular C-POP star. Chinese singer-songwriter Cai Xukun received the most enthusiastic praise Welcome (also the only Asian star in the full report)”; “For the young people who gathered outside the big show on Thursday night, the headlines of the day were undoubtedly brought by the appearance of Chinese artist Cai Xukun. There were deafening screams in welcome.”

On the evening of February 26, “PHENOMENON Phenomenon-2023 Cai Xukun ART LAB Online Concert” with Cai Xukun as the chief director was officially launched. The whole scene was full of surge, coolness, youth and love. Musician Cai Xukun contributed to the music fans an extreme performance where avant-garde and retro coexist, presenting a very artistic and musical audio-visual feast. Successfully created a “phenomenal” performance, showing multi-faceted charm, and creating a new KUN-style stage new aesthetics. It has received unanimous praise from fans and netizens.