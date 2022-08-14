Original title: Caier Ying and his wife endorse Sony Ericsson: the appearance is comparable to the iPhone 13 Pro, and the 256GB storage is only 859 yuan

It is very common for celebrities to endorse mobile phones. Wang Yibo endorses Redmi, Yi Yang Qianxi endorses Huawei, OPPO and vivo are even more powerful, and many celebrities are invited to endorse them. Celebrity endorsements can enhance the brand effect of a product. Many users choose a product because of celebrity endorsements, but there is also the risk of thunderstorms. For example, before Hu Jun endorsed financial products, there were thunderstorms. At this time, everyone needs to be cautious and not follow blindly.

However, mobile phones are different from wealth management products. Many mobile phone manufacturers are very reliable. We found that many brands are endorsed by traffic stars, and rarely have old actors. Sony Ericsson is different. This brand has invited old actors. Endorsement, that is, Chen Xiaochun and Ying Caier couple, the couple endorse a brand together!

Earlier, on Chen Xiaochun’s birthday, Sony Ericsson’s official Weibo also sent blessings. It can be seen that the two cooperated harmoniously. However, from the mobile phone identifier of Chen Xiaochun’s Weibo suffix, it shows that he is not using a Sony Ericsson mobile phone, but an iPhone 13 Pro mobile phone, which happens to be Sony Ericsson. The appearance of the S08A is very similar to the iPhone 13 Pro, so it can be inferred that Chen Xiaochun also likes the design of Sony Ericsson very much.

Of course, we can't force the endorsement to use its brand. After all, Sony Ericsson's main product is the 100 yuan machine. Chen Xiaochun often posts Weibo, so it can be seen that he often uses his mobile phone on the Internet. Therefore, the Sony Ericsson S08A may not be able to meet his needs. If it is like Li Jianhe Gu Tianle is so nostalgic, he is still using the flip machine, and he will definitely stick to the brand if he is looking for an endorsement, even if it is a 100 yuan machine!

Chen Xiaochun uses iPhone 13 Pro, while the appearance of Sony Ericsson S08A is comparable to that of iPhone 13 Pro. Chen Xiaochun and Caier Ying also endorse Sony Ericsson, which shows that the two are still related. In terms of appearance design, Sony Ericsson's rear camera is also beveled, very similar to the iPhone 13 Pro, and the front is also a small notch screen. Thanks to the packaging limitations of the LCD screen, the Sony Ericsson S08A has a larger chin, but it is also beneficial. No matter how you hold it, it is not easy to touch it by mistake. The middle frame of the Sony Ericsson S08A is also designed at a right angle. It looks very sharp and has edges and corners to pay tribute to the classic. Like the iPhone 13 Pro, the Sony Ericsson S08A also supports face unlocking, but the technology of the two is different. Definitely the more expensive one. However, Sony Ericsson S08A is not to be outdone. Apple iPhone 13 Pro does not support fingerprint unlocking. Sony Ericsson supports it. It uses side fingerprint unlocking, one more unlocking method, and one more gameplay! In addition, Sony Ericsson S08A is equipped with 256GB storage capacity, which can save a lot of things. This is also the biggest highlight of this mobile phone. After all, at a price of more than 800 yuan, there are not many mobile phones with such a large storage capacity. It is equipped with a MediaTek P60 processor and has a rear-mounted 16 million Pixel, front 8 million pixels, the screen has obtained the Rhine eye protection certification!

The price of the Sony Ericsson S08A is very close to the people. The 256GB storage version is only 859 yuan, and the price has been reduced a bit. When using this phone, I think it is an iPhone 13 Pro from a distance. With the phone case covering the logo, it is even more perfect. Everyone thinks that Woolen cloth?

