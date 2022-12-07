The farthest road in the world is probably a “routine” set up by someone.

According to @热点video reports, on December 5th, in Changzhou, Jiangsu, a cake shop said that it received a letter from a lawyer for making an animation character cake three months ago, so it was suspected of being set up to touch porcelain.

The owner, Mr. Xiong, said that in September this year, someone came to the store to order a cake.Specify the shape of “Small Columns Under the Sea”The staff in the store did not understand the situation, so they did as required. The toys used at that time were used by their own children to play, and they were imitations, in other words, they were counterfeit.

After Mr. Xiong learned of this, he contacted the customer who ordered the cake that day and wanted him to return it, but the other party said that he had already eaten the cake and said it didn’t matter.

However, 3 months later, I still received a lawyer’s letter, and the document showed: “After investigation, it was found that you used and sold the image of the submarine small column series in the cake design without permission, which infringed the client’s copyright。”

Since the store has been open for nearly two years, he has only made this cake once, so Mr. Xiong suspected that he had been tricked. The entrusted law firm stated in an interview that the behavior of the cake shop is indeed an infringement, and the lawyer’s letter issued is true.For example, the amount of infringement compensation for the two parties’ reconciliation is generally 12,000 yuan, and the court’s judgment may be around 16,000 to 18,000 yuan。

Regarding this matter, the opinions of netizens are roughly divided into two factions. Some people say that some businesses can ignore everything in order to make money, and infringements occur from time to time, so they should be punished in this way; but some netizens said,This kind of “phishing rights protection”It is not the same thing as formal rights protection, and similar unhealthy practices should be banned.

Some netizens pointed out that some of their friends also encountered a similar situation and had to lose money in the end.I suspect that there is a professional planning team behind them doing things。

If you also happen to run a cake shop, if you encounter customers with similar needs, remember to be more careful.