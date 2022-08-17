ROME – Women and engines? But no, better football and engines. The automotive industry has known this for years, after all: there is no such important and widespread phenomenon as football. In Italy, Serie A is followed by over 16 million people every year. An audience that crosses the whole of society and that cannot be reached, in such a capillary way, from any other platform.





Football, then, is passion. Just like buying a car, it has an emotional component. That is why they are two worlds that are bound to bond. And this is why investing in football is a high-yield operation.





Roma and Toyota have formalized the partnership, and it is the recent news. But in reality the Japanese house was already present with Kinto, sponsor of Bologna. What are the others? Well, practically in every Serie A club there are four wheels, or companies that they deal with. Just think of Jeep and Juventus, Suzuki and Turin. And Dacia, which even gives its name to the Udinese stadium.





Other big names? Volvo, which is together with Atalanta (but the Bergamo club is also in agreement with Brembo). Pirelli, historically in tune with Inter. And BMW, which has just entered into business with Milan. Ah, but Bologna is also linked with Cazoo (online car dealer).

We could therefore remember that Sparco comfortably seats all the players, of all the teams on the bench, and to follow all the technical sponsors. And the list is long: Lazio has two dealerships (Autoequipe and Fiori), Salernitana Mecar Iveco, Sassuolo Autovia, Torino also Brc, Napoli Autouno, while the Molise brand Dr appears on the arms of Sampdoria and Verona. Who do we forget? Leasys Rent, with Verona. Autotorino, Bianchessi Auto and Bossoni Automobili with Cremonese, Lombarda Motori with Monza, De Mariani partner of Lecce and finally Brandini of Fiorentina.





It seems that no club is excluded, therefore. Football and engines, it really seems a perfect match.