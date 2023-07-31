Caldo Verde recipe – Panelatherapy

Have you ever tried Caldo Verde? So get ready that today I’m going to talk about this delight that everyone loves, especially on colder days.

The Origin of Caldo Verde

Caldo Verde is a typical soup of Portuguese cuisine, its origin dates back to the Minho region, located in the north of Portugal and is famous because it is made with simple ingredients such as potatoes, kale, onion, garlic and olive oil, but the secret it’s in the chorizo, a type of smoked sausage, which gives the dish a special touch.

The Traditional Recipe

The traditional broth green recipe is relatively simple and with just a few ingredients you already have the classic recipe, so let’s make it, you will need:

Ingredients:

4 large potatoes 1 medium onion 2 garlic cloves 1/4 cup olive oil 100g chorizo, but you can use smoked sausage 4 to 5 kale leaves Salt to taste

How to make:

First peel and cut the potatoes into medium cubes and place everything in a large pot, then cover with water. Cook over medium heat until the potatoes are very tender.

While the potatoes are cooking, finely chop the onion and garlic. And in a separate skillet, heat the olive oil and sauté the onion and garlic until soft and lightly golden. Cut the chorizo ​​or sausage into slices and cook for a few minutes in the pan until they are lightly golden.

Retire do fogo e reserve.

Once the potatoes are cooked, mash them with a fork or pass them through a juicer as if you were going to make a puree.

Add hot water to the mashed potatoes until the broth is the consistency you want. The amount of water can vary depending on your tastes, but it’s usually around 2-3 cups.

Place the potato broth over medium heat and bring to a boil, then while the broth is boiling, wash and cut the kale leaves into very thin strips (if you like, remove the stalk). Add the collard greens to the boiling potato stock and cook for about 5 minutes, until tender.

Season with salt to taste and add the sauteed onion, garlic and chorizo ​​to the pan and mix well. Then let the green broth cook for a few more minutes so that the flavors mix.

Taste and adjust seasoning if necessary, then serve while piping hot with fresh bread.

Your Recipe!

Now you know everything about broth green, here are two recipes that I really like to make, after all, after you learn the basic recipe, your imagination is the limit to invent your own recipe.

So, if you’re looking for something warm and delicious to warm up on the coldest of days, don’t think twice: make a green broth.

Now tell me, have you tried the green broth? What did you think of this amazing dish? Leave your comment below and if you do, don’t forget to tag me on social media!

