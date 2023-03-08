This 8M commemorates the International Women’s Day. From the CALF cooperative in Neuquén they reported that on the occasion of the date, there will be no attention to the public.

In a statement, the electric cooperative reported that hoy “CALF commercial offices will not serve the public”.

The government of Neuquén announced that in order to guarantee the participation of women in the different activities and demonstrations proposed in defense of their rights collectively during that day, a decree was signed that will allow women workers who work in the field of Administration public remain “exempted from attending their workplaces”, in order to facilitate participation in the proposed activities. Those that are affected to guarantee essential services are excepted.

The capital municipality adhered to the provincial decree, therefore, attendance at the workplace will be optional for women today.

meanwhile, in San martin de los andes, It was reported that there will be no service at the Municipal Palace and that it will be restored on Thursday.

