Home Entertainment CALF will not provide service to the public this Wednesday
Entertainment

CALF will not provide service to the public this Wednesday

by admin
CALF will not provide service to the public this Wednesday

This 8M commemorates the International Women’s Day. From the CALF cooperative in Neuquén they reported that on the occasion of the date, there will be no attention to the public.

In a statement, the electric cooperative reported that hoy “CALF commercial offices will not serve the public”.

The government of Neuquén announced that in order to guarantee the participation of women in the different activities and demonstrations proposed in defense of their rights collectively during that day, a decree was signed that will allow women workers who work in the field of Administration public remain “exempted from attending their workplaces”, in order to facilitate participation in the proposed activities. Those that are affected to guarantee essential services are excepted.

The capital municipality adhered to the provincial decree, therefore, attendance at the workplace will be optional for women today.

meanwhile, in San martin de los andes, It was reported that there will be no service at the Municipal Palace and that it will be restored on Thursday.


To comment on this note you must have your digital access.
Subscribe to add your opinion!

Subscribe

See also  What is the reason for Liu Ye and Xie Na to break up, what is the process of falling in love?

You may also like

Real blue today: how much it trades this...

Y/Project 2023 Autumn/Winter Collection Show | Hypebeast

Vero Bellini and “The Song of the Poets”:...

March 8th Women’s Day announced that 11 episodes...

Quiniela today: results of the National and Province...

They released a man suspected of having caused...

According to Sarah Cosulich, here are the ten...

Ephemeris of March 8: International Women’s Day

Art Dubai brings the East and the South...

The “zeroes” that could change the lives of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy