California Appeals Court Revives Lawsuits Alleging Michael Jackson’s Sexual Abuse

A California appeals court has reinstated lawsuits filed by two men alleging that they were sexually abused by Michael Jackson for years when they were children. Wade Robson and James Safechuck brought forward the lawsuits, which had previously been dismissed by a lower court. The three-judge panel of the California 2nd District Court of Appeals found that the lawsuits should not have been thrown out and that the two Jackson-owned businesses named as defendants had a responsibility to protect the plaintiffs. The reinstatement was made possible by a new California law that temporarily expanded the scope of sexual assault cases.

This is the second time that the lawsuits have been resubmitted after being dismissed. Robson filed his lawsuit in 2013, followed by Safechuck the next year. The two men gained recognition for sharing their stories in the 2019 HBO documentary “Leaving Neverland.” In 2021, a judge dismissed the lawsuits, ruling that the Jackson-owned corporations, MJJ Productions Inc. and MJJ Ventures Inc., could not be held responsible for the alleged abuse as they could not be expected to function like organizations providing child protection such as the Boy Scouts or a church.

However, the California appeals court panel disagreed with the lower court’s decision. They stated that “a corporation that facilitates the sexual abuse of children by one of its employees is not excused from the affirmative duty to protect those children merely because it is the exclusive property of the perpetrator.” The high court judges also criticized the notion that the duty to protect does not exist based on the defendant company having only one shareholder.

The lawyers representing the Jackson estate expressed disappointment with the appeals court’s decision. They reiterated their belief in Michael Jackson’s innocence and claimed that the allegations were made years after his death solely for financial gain. On the other hand, Robson and Safechuck’s attorneys welcomed the court’s ruling, stating that it would prevent dangerous legal precedents and ensure the protection of children. They eagerly await a trial on the merits of the case.

The veracity of the abuse allegations will be determined in an upcoming jury trial in Los Angeles. Both Robson and Safechuck disclosed their identities and approved the use of their names in the media, a departure from the typical practice of not naming sexual assault survivors. Robson, a choreographer, met Jackson at the age of 5 and appeared in three of his music videos. His lawsuit claims that Jackson abused him for seven years. Safechuck, who was 9 when he met Jackson while filming a Pepsi ad, alleges that he was repeatedly sexually abused by Jackson.

The lawsuits had previously overcome a dismissal in 2017, when they were deemed time-barred. In 2015, Jackson’s personal estate was also dismissed as a defendant. The focus now shifts to the upcoming jury trial, where the truth behind the allegations will be examined. Both sides remain confident in their positions, with the defense maintaining Jackson’s innocence and the plaintiffs seeking justice and accountability for the alleged abuse.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

