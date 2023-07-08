California Governor to Seek Release of Charles Manson Follower Leslie Van Houten After 53 Years in Prison

Title: California Governor Pushes for Release of Manson Cult Follower After 53 Years in Prison

Subtitle: Leslie Van Houten’s potential parole sparks controversy and concerns amongst the families of Manson cult victims

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced today that he will request the state Supreme Court not to block the parole of Leslie Van Houten, a former follower of notorious cult leader, Charles Manson. This move paves the way for Van Houten’s release after serving 53 years in prison for two heinous homicides.

In a brief statement, the governor’s office expressed their disappointment, stating that an appeal is unlikely to succeed. The statement also acknowledged the lasting impact of the brutal Manson cult murders on the families of the victims.

Now in her 70s, Van Houten is currently serving a life sentence for her involvement in the murders of Los Angeles supermarket owner Leno LaBianca and his wife Rosemary in 1969. Her attorney, Nancy Tetreault, mentioned that Van Houten could potentially be released within two weeks, pending a parole board review and the completion of necessary paperwork at the California Institute for Women in Corona.

Van Houten has previously been recommended for parole five times since 2016. However, both Governor Newsom and former Governor Jerry Brown had rejected these recommendations. Nevertheless, in May, a state appeals court ruled that Van Houten should be granted parole, citing her exceptional efforts at rehabilitation, reflection, remorse, realistic parole plans, and support from her friends and family during her incarceration.

Tetreault expressed Van Houten’s excitement and feeling overwhelmed at the prospect of release, highlighting that she is no longer the person she was when the killings occurred. After her release, Van Houten will spend approximately a year in a halfway house, where she will learn essential life skills, such as grocery shopping and managing a debit card.

The potential parole of Van Houten has ignited controversy and reignited painful memories for the families of Manson cult victims. Critics argue that her release would undermine justice and retraumatize those affected by the horrific crimes committed by Manson and his followers.

As the legal process continues, the fate of Leslie Van Houten remains uncertain, while the debate over parole, rehabilitation, and the weight of past crimes continues to divide public opinion.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

