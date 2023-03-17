For the year 2023, the Federal Ministry for Art, Culture, Public Service and Sport is awarding ten scholarships for 3 months each – endowed with EUR 4,500.00 each – for residencies abroad for artists in the field of music and performing arts.

Purpose/Intention:

The call for applications is aimed at artists who are already working professionally and whose work is characterized by an experimental orientation and an innovative character. The grants should make it possible to gain artistic and professional experience abroad, to build up networks and to initiate international cooperation. The scholarships are awarded on a project basis and are not primarily used for further education and training measures or training.

A direct reference of the project to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (https://sdgs.un.org/goals) is desired and will be used by the jury as an additional selection criterion.

Target group:

Eligible to apply are artists who have completed artistic training and who have Austrian citizenship or reside in Austria (registration form). At least two public projects must already have been realized independently of a training institution.

It is not possible for students to apply. All persons enrolled at a university/technical college at the time of application are excluded from the application.

Persons who have been awarded another scholarship for the current year by the Section for Art and Culture in the Federal Ministry for Art, Culture, Public Service and Sport or persons who receive funding from the ACT OUT program are excluded from an application.

Number of grants: up to 10 scholarships

Grant Duration: 3 Funthe scholarship is to start in 2023

Grant amount: Endowment with EUR 4,500.00 each

Single parent:

An increased scholarship is available if the applicant receives family allowance for at least one child at the time of application and is not living in a partnership (marriage, cohabitation, registered partnership) for the period of the scholarship applied for. Confirmation of receipt of family allowance must be submitted as proof of the duty of care. If they are awarded a scholarship, single parents will receive a scholarship amount increased by EUR 200.00 per month. The single parent form must be filled out and enclosed.

Application time: Application deadline until May 15th, 2023 by e-mail

Application documents:

Completed and signed general funding application form; Please fill in name, address, telephone number, date of birth and bank details: bank (with bank code, IBAN, BIC, account wording (=account holder:in)

possibly supplemented by the “Declaration on the consideration of the single parent bonus”

Curriculum vitae with date and place of birth, information on citizenship and information on education and previous artistic activity

Information on the institution where the residency is to take place and reason for choosing the institution (an initial contact should already exist)

Description of the artistic work project on max. 2 pages.

List of all previous artist in residence stays

Documentation of previous artistic work, LINK to material published on the Internet.

Copy of the certificate of completion, copy of the registration form

All documents are to be emailed exclusively as pdf documents under the title “Residence grants for music and performing arts 2023” to the following address by May 15, 2023 at the latest: [email protected]

The size of the email must not exceed 10 MB. Applications that are not submitted by the deadline or applications with incomplete documents cannot be considered.

Allocation:

The grants are expected to be awarded in June 2023 on the recommendation of an independent jury. Only complete applications will be presented to the jury. All applicants will be informed of the result in writing. There are no verbal explanations for the jury’s decisions.

Proof:

By accepting the scholarship, the scholarship holders undertake to submit a detailed report, including documentation, to Department IV/A/2 no later than three months after the end of the scholarship.

queries please address to:

mag. Jan Pilny

Tel.: +43 1 716 06 – 851025

E-Mail: [email protected]