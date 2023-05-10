Call for entries BMKÖS “Pixel, Bytes + Film 2024” – mica

Digital change is constantly influencing the production and reception of contemporary art.

New technological possibilities, media and forms of exploitation offer a high potential for artistic innovation – especially in the audiovisual sector.

For more than 10 years, the BMKÖS funding program “Pixel, Bytes + Film” has responded to the great interest of artists in developing audiovisual forms of expression beyond the conventional formats in the media, cinema, television, stage and music context and artistically to renegotiate.

The funding program “Pixel, Bytes + Film” is implemented by the BMKÖS in a project partnership with ORF III Kultur und Information.

Program:

Promotion of new moving image format

Funding amount:

up to 35,000 euros per project

Duration:

01.01.2024 – 31.12.2024 (12 Sweet)

Submission deadline:

4. September 2023

project funding

The call for proposals includes project funding for the development and implementation of new, decidedly interdisciplinary and transmedia audiovisual formats in the digital and virtual context in 2024 – accompanied by measures for further training and professional networking.

Presentation of the works

Strategies relating to the distribution and visibility of the work created are also part of the funding program: depending on the format, the presentation of the completed work is planned on linear television on ORF III as part of the “Artist in Residence” program and subsequently in the ORF-TVthek. Further utilization possibilities are worked out individually.

Funding goals:

Taking up artistic forms of expression from the fields of film, media art, music and performing arts

Strengthening of the artistic examination of innovative digital technologies and transmedial working methods based on the moving image

Expansion of technical skills and capacities in the field of artistic moving images

Promoting the visibility of new artistic forms of expression in the field of moving images and related production and distribution contexts

Networking of artists with each other and inclusion of experts from related fields of the creative industries

Funding program Pixel, Bytes + Film

What is funded?

Projects in the field of moving images are funded that deal artistically with digital technologies of image production (such as digital animation, XR, 3D motion capturing, 360°, artificial intelligence) and distribution and explore their formal spectrum and narrative possibilities.

Content selection criteria

Qualifications of the executors and participants

Scope and claim of the project

Convincing value of the concept, thematic value, current social relevance

Consideration of innovative, time-related and experimental forms of art and expression

Overall evaluation of previous artistic achievements

Visibility, public perception, national relevance

Networking of artists and experts from different fields, interdisciplinary approaches

Effectiveness and sustainability of artistic success

consideration of diversity

Consideration of measures in the area of ​​fair pay

Who is sponsored?

Submission deadline:

Applications must be submitted by 4. September 2023 no later than 11:59 p.m sent by email to [email protected].

The application is deemed not to have been submitted if the documents arrive after the respective deadline and/or are incomplete.

Link:

BMKÖS: Call for proposals Pixel, Bytes + Film 2024