Call for entries: World New Music Days 2024 – mica

The World New Music Days 2024 will take place from 06/22/2024 to 06/30/2024 in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands. The Call for Works has just been published, the different categories and all eligibility requirements for submission are here available.

Please send your submissions no later than 10. September 2023 to the following address:

office@ignm.at

Subject: WNMD 2024

required documents for the first round:

Score(s) of the submitted work(s) (max. 3 per person) Links to audio, video recordings or MIDI, if available (please do not send any files, only links) Information on the duration and year of composition of the piece Work category (for detailed information see the call for entries) Short curriculum vitae / website (max. 100 words)

Annotation:

Works shorter than 10 minutes composed after 2014 will be given preference, with works composed after 2019 receiving the highest priority.

This call for applications is open to all members of the IGNM Austria. 6 works will be selected by the national jury and forwarded to the international jury by means of an “official submission”.

At least one work will be performed at the WNMD. Submission for this is free.

Link:

IGN

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

