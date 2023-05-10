Call for presentations at the AUSTRIAN MUSICTHEATRE DAY 2023 – mica

Music theater professionals are invited to apply for the presentation of a music theater production as part of the AUSTRIAN MUSIC THEATER DAY (September 20-21, 2023) in Vienna.

What is the AUSTRIAN MUSIC THEATER DAY?

The music theater conference AUSTRIAN MUSIC THEATER DAY was launched in 2015 as part of the MUSIKTHEATERTAGE WIEN and has been held in cooperation with mica – music austria instead of.

This event offers local music theater professionals networking opportunities and professional exchange with national and international organizers. In this way, network relationships are created that carry the opportunity for later consolidation and synergy. Austrian producers and artists can present their work to international organizers in the form of pitches. The call for applications is made by an expert jury. In addition, the internal networking of the national scene is encouraged.

The MUSIKTHEATERTAGE WIEN festival is dedicated to new music theater and explores new performance formats and approaches in a variety of ways.

What and how can be presented?

The MUSIC THEATER DAYS VIENNA and mica – music austria four Austrian productions offer the opportunity to bring a music theater work to an audience of local and international professionals in a 10-minute presentation.

The call for applications is aimed at music theater groups and producers as well as composers and musicians. A prerequisite for the selection is that the music represents an inherent part of the work and comes from an Austrian author or an author living in Austria.

Both fully composed works and works that are based on improvisation or have a performance character are taken into account. It is irrelevant whether the production has already been performed or not. There are also no stylistic restrictions.

There is particular interest in works that are not intended to be realized in the traditional setting or procedure of an opera production.

How do I submit?

Documents to hand in:

Information material on music theater production with a special focus on the music and authors

Link to audio material (please do not send any sound files!)

Information on previous performances and press releases

Biographical information on those involved

contact details

Files larger than 5 MB can be sent to [email protected] via www.wetransfer.com or similar.

Submission deadline: May 31, 2023



Submission by email only to:

[email protected]

Subject: “Submission AMD 2023”

Questions to:

dolores puxbaumer

e: [email protected]

t: +43 699 150 144 01

Link:

MUSIC THEATER DAYS VIENNA