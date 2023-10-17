Call for proposals “Choir Funding 2024” – State of Salzburg – mica

With the “Choir Funding 2024” call for proposals, the state of Salzburg is supporting choirs with particular artistic quality and particular sustainability for the Salzburg choir scene. In particular, choirs that have the courage to try something new and work to improve quality should be supported. An independent jury decides which projects receive funding. The funding pot is endowed with €20,000; applications can be submitted until December 11, 2023.

Application guidelines (general funding criteria)

Choirs based in the state of Salzburg. No professional choirs; The choir members are not allowed to earn anything from the project. The applying choir must be in charge and primarily responsible for the project economically and organizationally. The performance must take place in Salzburg. The financial need for funding is a prerequisite (funding is eligible if the project cannot be realized in this form without financial support: projects that cannot be carried out from a choir’s current budget). Only project-related costs can be funded. This means that only proportional costs for choir direction, artistic direction, composition, soloists, instrumentalists and special material costs associated with the project such as advertising, AKM etc. are eligible for funding (see calculation template attached). The following are not supported: choir trips or tours, guest events, workshops or seminars, charity events and anniversaries. These must not be purely school projects, but rather projects that go beyond the school structures (i.e. outside of class) and there must be public performances. Key content areas that must be available as alternatives Projects with particular artistic quality and professional implementation Contemporary choral work (all musical genres) Project development in collaboration with composers New innovative and imaginative approaches and formats Youth work and the promotion of young talent, productions with and by young people Reaching new audiences , Strengthen participation in cultural events Submission documents Choral biography Project description Timeline or implementation plan General funding applications (see attached) Income and expenditure calculation see template

Only projects with complete submission documents can be considered.

Submission deadline: December 11, 2023

Submissions should be sent by email with the subject “Choir Funding 2024”. kultur-wissenschaft@salzburg.gv.at to send.

The financial resources will be paid out after confirmation.

After production has been completed, proof of the intended use of the funding must be provided. You will receive all information about this with the funding confirmation.

Further information

Dr. Daniela Weger

Tel: +43 662 8042-2729

E-Mail: daniela.weger@salzburg.gv.at

