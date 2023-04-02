Home Entertainment CALL FOR SCORES – Ensembles & Composers Exchange Project – mica
CALL FOR SCORES – Ensembles & Composers Exchange Project – mica

CALL FOR SCORES – Ensembles & Composers Exchange Project – mica

Composers from Austria and Slovenia or those who live in both countries are invited by the IGNM to submit works for the ensemble and composer exchange project. The deadline is May 15, 2023.

About the project

The focus of the project is the artistic exchange between Slovenian and Austrian composers as well as international composers living in Austria and Slovenia of younger generation. Two young ensembles from both countries are invited to take part in the project – between feathers (AT) and Stormy Trio (SI). The project aims to promote young talents and strengthen intercultural dialogue.

Conditions

Slovenian and Austrian composers as well as composers of other nationalities living in Slovenia and Austria are invited to submit their existing works for any combination (from duo to septet) of the following instruments: flute, clarinet, percussion, 2 x accordion, voice, violoncello

Applying composers must be born in 1988 or younger.

Deadline

Please send your submissions to the following address by May 15th, 2023, at the latest: [email protected]
Subject: Call for Scores – Ensembles & Composers Exchange Project

Required documents

1.) Maximum 2 score(s) of existing work(s) for any combination (from duo to septet) of the following instruments: flute, clarinet, percussion, 2 x accordion, voice, violoncello
2.) Links to audio, video recordings, or MIDI realizations (if available) (Please do not send any files – only permanent links)
3.) Duration and year of composition
4.) A short biography (max. 100 words)/website

Jury

A joint jury consisting of Austrian and Slovenian composers/performers will decide on the entries. By sending his/her score, every applicant declares his/her acceptance of the jury decisions.

Concerts

November 13, 2023 | REACTOR in Vienna, in the framework of Vienna Modern
November 18, 2023 | Slovenian Philharmonic in Ljubljana (SI), in the framework of the accompanying programme of Ljubljana New Music Forum

The project is organized by Austrian Section of the International Society for Contemporary Music and Slovenian Cultural and Information Centre in Vienna in cooperation with Wien Modern and Ljubljana New Music Forum.

Supported by Austrian Federal Ministry for Arts, Culture, the Civil Service and Sport, City of Vienna – Culture, SKE, Austrian Cultural Forum Ljubljana, Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Slovenia.

++++

Links:
International Society for New Music

