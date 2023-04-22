Calling for professionalism, actors can’t use dubbing frequently in shaping roles_Guangming.com

【Writer and Art View】 Authors: Zhang Mei (Professor of Fujian Normal University) Xu Bei (Research Assistant of School of Communication, Fujian Normal University) Recently, some media conducted a statistical analysis on the use of original voices and dubbing of 32 film and television actors in the series. Among them, works with actors using original voices accounted for only 10% of the total number of works, nearly one-third of the works with actors using original voices accounted for less than 50% of all works with original voices, and only two actors used all original voices. The Weibo topic “Is it difficult to use actors’ original voices for film and television dramas” quickly became the hot search list. For a while, why actors don’t use original voices, what impact does dubbing have on dramas, and what impact will an increase in the dubbing ratio of works have on the industry? These issues have aroused public and industry thinking.

under comprehensive consideration

Use dubbing to become the cost-effective choice

Tracing back to history, the dubbing link of Chinese film and television dramas originated from the production of early sound films. Later, a large number of dubbed films emerged, and foreign films were processed into Chinese dubbing to help audiences solve the problem of language barriers and realize barrier-free viewing. In the 1980s and 1990s, TV dramas emerged. Due to the lack of simultaneous recording technology in the early stage of the development of the TV drama industry and the accent problems of some actors, post-dubbing has become a necessary process for most TV drama productions, and many classic dramas are dubbed by others. Today, although simultaneous recording technology has entered the era of high-precision professional digital recorders, and the professionalization of actors has also entered the stage of overall training of “sound table form”, the dubbing industry for film and television dramas has remained and even developed.

From the perspective of the film and television production process, using other people’s dubbing instead of the actor’s original voice is not only a routine choice and path dependence of the producer, but also a cost-effective choice after comprehensive consideration. In terms of simultaneous recording, the shooting locations of costume dramas are single, mostly concentrated in a few large film and television studios, and it is common for multiple crews to get together. However, modern dramas mostly choose urban and rural scenes with dense crowds. These places also have problems with noisy environments and difficult on-site control, which brings difficulties to on-site radio. In terms of participating actors, some actors come from singers, dancers, etc., who are not from majors, have weak lines, and even have problems such as unclear enunciation. There are also some actors who have been professionally trained and have good line skills, but their voice characteristics do not match the characters. From the perspective of production costs, the cost of dubbing with the original voice of actors is relatively high, while the remuneration of dubbing actors with higher professional standards is relatively reasonable, and the overall time-consuming is shorter. Therefore, after comprehensive consideration of various factors, many film and television dramas abandon the use of original voice actors and choose to be dubbed by professional voice actors.

hot topic

Putting forward higher requirements for the professionalism of practitioners

Although dubbing with professional voice actors is cost-effective, it is not a panacea for film and television creation. When there are more and more seemingly efficient and perfect dubbing works, even impacting the real and flawed original sound world, the problems and shortcomings of using voice actors are constantly exposed. One is that many actors frequently appear in variety shows, reducing their own sense of mystery. The more familiar the audience is with the actor’s own voice, the easier it is to hear other people’s dubbing in the process of watching film and television dramas. The second is that the dubbing industry is “top-heavy”. A small number of outstanding voice actors are repeatedly used in film and television dramas. Some netizens complained: “Watching popular dramas is actually listening to three or four voice actors falling in love.” The third is to completely replace live radio with post-dubbing, which can easily make film and television dramas full of “studio flavor”. Many sound effects that help create a sense of realism and immersion, such as the rustling sound when putting on clothes, the slapping sound when stepping on the muddy ground, and the sound of reloading and pulling the bolt during a gun battle, are difficult to restore in the later stage . The sound dubbed in the studio lacks spatial characteristics such as distance, depth, and direction, so that the work lacks a sense of vertical perspective, horizontal extension, and environmental envelopment.

In addition to the limitations of dubbing itself in artistic creation, dubbing issues have frequently become hot topics, and have a certain relationship with the direction of public opinion. Combing the development process of the dubbing topic, we found that the first time the dubbing issue aroused heated discussions among the public. It was in the “Miss Numbers” incident that an actor only read numbers during the performance, and his lines were all dubbed later. This extreme case of improper use of dubbing aroused public attention at the time to the lack of dedication and professionalism of actors. Affected by this incident, many viewers’ attitudes towards the dubbing of film and television dramas have changed drastically, from appreciation or indifference to complaints or even rejection. . Some netizens bluntly said: “Senior actors, please use the original voice, because the voice has long been known by the public, the dubbing seems false; young actors, please use the original voice, if you can’t even speak the lines well, you should work hard.” By making complaints about dubbing problems, the actors are called to use the original sound, expressing higher requirements for the professionalism and professionalism of film and television practitioners.

Under the concerted efforts of many parties

Promote the healthy development of sound art in film and television dramas

Whether to use original sound or dubbing, we cannot “one size fits all”, the key depends on the needs of the work. However, public opinion continues to discuss the topic of whether to use original sound or dubbing for film and television dramas, which actually provides an opportunity for the industry to calibrate its development direction-for a long time, visual culture has dominated, and sound has often been ignored in film and television creation. Some creators one-sidedly pursue the perfection of visual effects, at the expense of the authenticity and artistry of the sound of their works. When some producers choose actors, they will choose good looks and good visual presentation, rather than those who fit the character image and have strong lines. Today, the sound that was originally attached to visual images has begun to challenge the production standards of the visual entertainment industry, forcing creators and even the industry to construct a more realistic narrative space from the sound, and to create characters that are closer to the characters from the performance.

It is gratifying that relevant departments and institutions have formed a joint force to promote the healthy development of film and television creation starting from sound art. The Chinese Film Golden Rooster Award expressly stipulates in the award criteria that for those participating in the performance category, the lines of the characters played must be dubbed by the actor himself. In 2022, with the approval of the State Administration of Radio and Television, the “Model Text of Actor Employment Contract (Trial)” jointly formulated by the China Federation of Radio and Television Social Organizations and the China Network Audio-Visual Program Service Association will include dubbing plain text in the work content of actors, and stipulates that if Actors who are unable to complete the dubbing work must bear the corresponding cost of dubbing by professional dubbing actors. The industry is also showing a positive trend. Some actors who were previously questioned due to dubbing began to consciously improve their business capabilities in various ways, such as participating in dramas. Because it is different from film and television dramas that are cut into separate performances by scenes, drama performances have continuity, complete plots, coherent emotions, and coherent performances. The participating actors cannot pause and have no dubbing, so they can efficiently exercise their acting skills and polish their lines. There are also some platforms and institutions that have launched dubbing and acting variety shows such as “Sound on the Scene”, providing young actors with a learning channel to improve their voice performance skills.

Nowadays, sound art has become a “mirror” of the film and television industry. Standing it in the process of creation and production can reflect the professionalism of the actors, the sincerity of the producers, and the development direction of the industry. I believe that starting from the sound level, Chinese film and television workers strive to explore various means to effectively improve the artistic quality, and are expected to create more exquisite and well-made masterpieces.

“Guangming Daily” (version 12, April 23, 2023)

