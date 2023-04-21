Callum Pitt release video for ‘More Than This’ | Niche Music

Singer-songwriter Callum Pitt from Newcastle, England has released the music video for his new single ‘More Than This’ released on April 20th!

The director is Sel MacLean.

He has performed at festivals such as The Great Escape, Deer Shed, and The Long Road, and has performed with Donovan Woods, Adia Victoria, Jordan Mackampa, Cattle & Cane, and more.

‘More Than This’ is a song from his debut album ‘In the Balance’ which will be released on June 2nd, produced by John Martindale (Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs, The Pale White).

I knew him as a sincere young alternative folk, but it’s surprising that he hadn’t released an album yet.

In addition to his career as a musician, he is enrolled in a master’s course in occupational therapy, and is working with people with disabilities in various ways, including music therapy. I also feel something like a strength that I have touched on a part on a daily basis. Watch out.

“It is about staying mentally present rather than always looking to the future or potential better days, making sure to fully value often taken-for-granted time with loved ones and not letting important moments pass me by. Basically trying to take in all the impermanent beauty around me and being more grateful for life. Recent experiences with death have shown me how fragile life is, that time together here is fleeting and could end any day. The song takes solace in being part of something bigger in that we came from the universe and will return to the universe.” – Callum Pitt

