Calty Design Research celebrates 50 years of Toyota innovation in the USA

ROME – Calty Design Research, the American hub of Toyota’s global design network, celebrates its 50th anniversary. The first major automotive design studio on the American West Coast, Calty has created everything from the 1978 Toyota Celica to the 2024 Toyota Tacoma, as well as countless concept cars and production vehicles.

To celebrate the anniversary, the Californian studio surprisingly presented the Toyota Baby Lunar Cruiser (Blc) concept, a vehicle destined to conquer rough terrain on earth and beyond, embodying a unique mix of adaptive technology and design cues inherited from the original FJ40 Land Cruiser. The BLC is just the latest in a long line of concepts created by the Calty design team. Some of these prototypes, such as an early FJ40 proposal and the MX-2 sports concept car, never made it beyond the walls of the design studio, but they well represent the innovative spirit and audacity of the team.

Over these 50 years, designers have contributed significantly to the production of Toyota vehicles for the North American market which, thanks to the passion of Toyota CEO, Akio Toyoda, and his declaration of “no more boring cars” have brought about era of fun and exciting vehicles. In the case of the Baby Lunar Cruiser, designers expertly mixed design cues from the original FJ40 Land Cruiser with the futuristic capabilities of an interplanetary exploration vehicle.

Not surprisingly, the BLC is inspired by the real Lunar Cruiser developed by the Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency and Toyota. Driven by electric motors inside the wheels and controlled by two joysticks, the BLC has a small footprint and airless tires which allow it to be highly manoeuvrable. Furthermore, it has extensive outward visibility thanks to the protruding glass roof and a panoramic augmented reality display on the dashboard.

Among the distinctive features of the brand, we find the grille with “Toyota” written on the front, complete with a full complement of cameras and lidar/radar sensors, and the split tailgate configuration at the rear. Highly adjustable spaceframe seats and modular lightweight load-carrying equipment panels throughout the cabin provide the flexibility to adapt to any adventure. It is difficult to hypothesize a future Baby Lunar Cruiser development for series production, but it will certainly serve as a starting point for the creation of some new models, as underlined by Simon Humphries, chief branding officer and head of design of Toyota Motor Corporation: “As we continue our journey from the age of the automobile to the age of mobility, there is one thing I feel I can say with certainty: Calty will be at the forefront.”

