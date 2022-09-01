Models including Dominic Fike wear Calvin Klein Jeans and Calvin Klein Underwear

Directed and filmed by Alasdair McLellan, this fall series has been carefully considered to create a stronger lineup. Paying tribute to the brand’s original intention of simplifying complexity, this graphic blockbuster still follows a modern, simple and sensual style, matched with the brand’s latest catalogue, to capture the confident moments of each inspirational character and record their true self. The series of videos depicts the daily life of each inspirational figure in the world of Calvin Klein, whether it is fitness training, running household chores, or eating alone, all basic and ordinary details of life.

Lila Moss, Rianne Van Rompaey and other models wear Calvin Klein Jeans and Calvin Klein Underwear

Models such as Michaela Jaé Rodriguez in Calvin Klein Underwear Modern Cotton collection

Actor and director Chloë Sevigny, singer-songwriter and actor Dominic Fike, international performer JENNIE, actor, performer and singer-songwriter Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, actor Susan Sarandon, actor and producer Yahya Abdul- Mateen II; and many other models including Akon Changkou, Efron Danzig, Fran Summers, Kade Holt, Lila Moss, Precious Lee and Rianne Van Rompaey.

Susan Sarandon in Calvin Klein Jeans

Dominic Fike in Calvin Klein Jeans

JENNIE in Calvin Klein Jeans and Calvin Klein Underwear

Unique style, personality is me

Calvin Klein has always been adhering to the young, sexy, avant-garde, and minimalist fashion attitude, leading the development of fashion in the field of denim and underwear. As the first designer denim brand, Calvin Klein Jeans brought denim from street culture to the mainstream with its avant-garde insight and daring style. Today, Calvin Klein Jeans has transformed this forge ahead into a simple and advanced design, giving the original American style a cutting-edge trend attribute, expanding the boundaries of denim design again, reshaping the classic fashion of the 1990s, and leading the global trend of denim fashion. . The denim series this time focuses on the retro youth of the 1990s. It has added many practical details, dynamic textures, and improved the proportion of fabrics to reshape the full charm of the classic designer denim series.

Dominic Fike wears Calvin Klein Jeans white oversized denim jacket J322063; Replica 90 straight-leg jeans J321443 See also Popularity and strength as always! EXO special album listed on iTunes, 1 in 85 countries and regions_interview

Lila Moss in Calvin Klein Jeans series HEROES series LOGO T-shirt 40JM887; engraved 90 series straight jeans J219543

JENNIE is wearing the brand’s iconic 90’S STRAIGHT re-engraved 90 series straight-fit jeans reclining in the car. The loose and casual trousers inject a casual and lazy atmosphere into the uninhibited and rebellious style. With the brand’s latest HEROES series sweater, Easy interpretation of young and unique fashion attitude.

JENNIE in Calvin Klein Jeans series HEROES series black loose retro LOGO hooded sweater 40WH100; engraved 90 series straight jeans J219545

Unleash the charm of your true self, self-confidence is me

In the latest lingerie and loungewear collections, the Embossed Icon double-gravity belt series and the Bonded Flex series are both mixed with recycled materials, the former re-presenting the brand logo in tiled embossed relief, and the latter for wearing It provides the innovative support of non-woven lining and the comfort of no underwire. The Modern Cotton Collection brings a new one-shoulder bra style, adding a modern touch to the brand’s most iconic collection. The Modern Cotton Naturals collection offers new shades and cuts and uses more environmentally sustainable fibers.

JENNIE is wearing Calvin Klein Underwear series double gravitational belt series bra QF6990; double gravitational belt series bikini panties QF6993

JENNIE is wearing Calvin Klein Underwear Collection Modern Gravity Bra QF7044; Modern Gravity Belt Bikini Panties QF7047; White Outline Shirt 40JM110

This season’s visual blockbuster will be released globally on August 31, and a new season of video stories will be launched daily on Calvin Klein’s official social media. The new Calvin Klein Jeans 2022 autumn and winter series products will be sold simultaneously in offline stores, official websites, Tmall, JD.com official flagship stores and WeChat mini-program malls across the country. Search “Calvin Klein Official Flagship Store” in Mao, Taobao and JD APP to enter and purchase.

Visual blockbuster production thanks:

Director and Cinematography: Alasdair McLellan

