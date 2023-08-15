Calvino and Sanremo, the novel of indifference

Italo Calvino left Sanremo at the age of 25, never to return except occasionally, and above all for family reasons. Considering therefore that this happened in 1948, at least the Festival that was to characterize the city shortly thereafter (starting from 1951) does not seem to be responsible for the precocious estrangement. But is it really so? What divided the writer (born in Cuba) from the city where he grew up? Laura Guglielmi, who has worked a lot on Calvino’s places and memories, tries to give an answer in a very analytical and at the same time highly narrated book, one would say between memory and desire, with the obvious title Italo Calvino and Sanremo (Il Canneto editore) but with an incisive subtitle, In search of a missing city; it is full of all sorts of unknown or forgotten documents, one of all, the 1946 essay in the journal “Il Politecnico”, which already foreshadows the farewell.

The very young writer speaks indignantly of that “city of gold” where the poor are still confined to the old quarter of the Pigna, “ever older and dirtier, with the stables on the ground floor, without sewers, without toilets, with the cart passing the morning to overturn the chamber pots.” For him, a former partisan, the contrast between those houses where there is no running water and “the big hotels, each room with its own bidet, with its own bathroom” is outrageous. And an explanation is given: by now there is an “absolute master of the city”, or rather the Casino which, Calvino continues, passes on to the Municipality a few million a year, “perhaps not even a tenth of what it collects”; and the money is certainly not used for the Pigna, but to provide entertainment for the rich, so that “the shareholders of the casino and the owners of the hotels” get richer and richer.

The cardroom is not a postwar novelty, of course. Founded at the beginning of the twentieth century, it was made official during fascism, and therefore also at that time represents an economic reality that had existed for some time. Calvino’s is evidently a “class” perspective, closely tied to the times, and above all an indictment of the Sanremo bourgeoisie. It will also happen, more analytically in the novel”Building speculation”, of ’63: where however, as in all Calvino’s narrative works, the city is never mentioned. This is another very interesting aspect in the relationship between Calvino and San Remo (which he always calls San Remo in interviews or in journalistic interventions, like the old people of San Remo). And Laura Guglielmi’s book delves deeply into what appears to be a contradiction. For example, we are reminded of an interview of the writer with Laura Corti (from 1985), where Calvino explains how «San Remo» continues «to pop up in my books, in the most varied glimpses and perspectives, above all seen from above, and it is especially present in many of the “Invisible cities”. Of course I’m talking about San Remo as it was up until thirty or thirty-five years ago, and above all as it was fifty or sixty years ago, when I was a child. Every investigation can only start from that nucleus from which imagination, psychology and language develop; this persistence is as strong in me as the centripetal drive had been in my youth, which turned out to have no return, because places quickly ceased to exist».

His Sanremo, which obviously is that of “The street of San Giovanni”, is a monument to absence and time. It was also, or could have been, that of the “Rampant baron”; she was above all indeed she is the Irene of the “Invisible cities”, which «can be seen leaning over the edge of the plateau at the hour when the lights go on and the rose of the village can be distinguished down there in the clear air»; the one that «is one for those who pass by without entering it, and another for those who are caught up in it and don’t get out; one is the city you arrive in the first time, another the one you leave never to return; each deserves a different name; perhaps I have already spoken of Irene under other names; perhaps I only spoke of Irene». The statement, read in the light of the biographical reconstruction and the many cross-reported testimonies, really seems to answer the question from which we started. Sanremo, the city detested and loved only in memory, was something that had the strength of a literary myth. But also a non-secondary aspect of an idea of ​​one’s destiny as a writer.

