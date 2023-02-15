Listen to the audio version of the article

The race for the revenues of the Calzedonia Group continues, which in 2022 broke through the wall of three billion euros in turnover. According to the preliminary sales data for the 2022 financial year, the Verona group – which owns the Calzedonia, Tezenis, Intimissimi, Intimissimi Uomo, Falconeri, Atelier Emé, Signorvino brands and, since last year, also Antonio Marras – recorded revenues for 3.047 billion, an increase of 21.6% at current exchange rates (+20.2% at constant exchange rates) compared to 2021, the year in which sales had already exceeded those of 2019, marking a full recovery (+3.9% ) on the pre-Covid period.

Focus on Europe, USA and South America

2022 also recorded a growth in the share of foreign turnover: as at 31 December, in fact, it absorbed 58.5% of total revenues, against 56% in the previous year. Abroad represents an interesting terrain of challenge and an important growth guideline for the group founded and chaired by Sandro Veronesi, currently present in 56 countries: precisely in 2022, the brands of the Calzedonia group have resumed their growth path across borders with openings in the United States, France, Spain and Brazil. In total, during the year in question, the group opened 252 new points of sale, the majority of which (196) abroad.

In Europe, in particular, a process of consolidating and strengthening the presence of the brands in the portfolio of the Veneto group is underway. And the journey of those making their debut abroad also starts from the old continent: this year, for example, it’s up to Signorvino – a brand of wine bars and wine shops with kitchen services – to land abroad for the first time, with an opening in Paris.

Investments of 280 million euros in retail, logistics and production

The retail channel continues to be a priority for the group which as at 31 December had a total of 5,328 points of sale, 3,484 of which abroad and 1,844 in Italy. Part of the investments made in 2022, for a total of approximately 280 million, went to the expansion and renewal of retail, with the aim of increasing the integration between the physical and virtual sales channels. Part of the amount was instead used on the logistics and production front, with investments in cutting-edge technologies to keep the factories innovative.

2022 – according to the note released by the company – was also a positive year for Signorvino and for Atelier Emé, the bridal, evening and ceremonial clothing brand, which recorded “significant growth”, also driven by the newfound desire to conviviality which, after a 2021 partially in lockdown, has brought people back not only to lunch and dinner away from home, but to ceremonies, many of which had been postponed since 2020. Both brands have been at the center of an acceleration on the front retail in Italy: in 2022 three new Signorvino wine bars and eight Atelier Emé stores opened. In the current year, the development of these brands will continue, together with that of Intimissimi Uomo, and the redevelopment and modernization of the existing Calzedonia, Intimissimi and Tezenis stores will continue.