Home Entertainment CALZEDONIA launches the new Show Your Feelings series pantyhose to express itself and show its fashionable style
Entertainment

CALZEDONIA launches the new Show Your Feelings series pantyhose to express itself and show its fashionable style

by admin
CALZEDONIA launches the new Show Your Feelings series pantyhose to express itself and show its fashionable style

Yang Mi in CALZEDONIA MODC1872 Love printed mesh pantyhose

With the coming of autumn and winter, CALZEDONIA launched a new series of Show Your Feelings pantyhose, and joined hands with Yang Mi, the spokesperson of the brand’s Asia-Pacific region, to interpret the ever-changing style. Use the leg shape to finish off the fashionable autumn and winter outfits, showing different styles. The pantyhose of the Show Your Feelings series contains a variety of elements, giving daily wear more fashionable charm and fun.

modc1871 happiness printed mesh pantyhose

MODC1871 – Happiness Print Mesh Pantyhose

modc1872 love print mesh pantyhose

MODC1872 – Love Print Mesh Pantyhose

modc1872 love print mesh pantyhose

MODC1872 – Love Print Mesh Pantyhose

modc1875 bad mood printed mesh pantyhose

MODC1875 – Bad Mood Print Mesh Pantyhose

This series combines textured flocking printing technology to design a variety of fashionable styles with different elements, giving endless possibilities for autumn and winter styles. Happiness printed mesh pantyhose combined with a happy slogan gives a good mood all day; Dream printed mesh pantyhose combined with elements such as dream catchers and starry sky, giving the daily wear mystery; Love printed mesh pantyhose contains different love , roses and other elements to create a romantic look; even if you are in a bad mood, you can wear Bad Mood printed mesh pantyhose to express your attitude. The rich mood can be switched freely with different pantyhose, giving more possibilities for fashionable people to wear in autumn and winter. Whether it is matched with dresses, shorts, windbreakers, etc., it can easily show a fashionable attitude.

CALZEDONIA’s new Show Your Feelings series items have been listed in the brand’s offline stores, Tmall flagship store and WeChat applet mall. For more details, stay tuned to the brand’s social media accounts.

You may also like

Ghibli Park is ready to open on November...

From energy to reliefs: six emergencies on the...

Pharrell Williams x adidas Hu NMD S1 RYAT...

“Yu-Gi-Oh!” author Kazuki Takahashi died, but unfortunately drowned...

“GQ Lab Question Mark Exhibition” Landed in Shanghai,...

Yang Chunzhen starred in the film “La La...

AC Milan Teams Up With Off-White™ for Club...

After the holiday, these five new watches are...

Marvel’s annual masterpiece “Black Panther 2: Long Live...

PAM and Cali Thornhill DeWitt release a new...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy