With the coming of autumn and winter, CALZEDONIA launched a new series of Show Your Feelings pantyhose, and joined hands with Yang Mi, the spokesperson of the brand’s Asia-Pacific region, to interpret the ever-changing style. Use the leg shape to finish off the fashionable autumn and winter outfits, showing different styles. The pantyhose of the Show Your Feelings series contains a variety of elements, giving daily wear more fashionable charm and fun.

MODC1871 – Happiness Print Mesh Pantyhose

MODC1872 – Love Print Mesh Pantyhose

MODC1875 – Bad Mood Print Mesh Pantyhose

This series combines textured flocking printing technology to design a variety of fashionable styles with different elements, giving endless possibilities for autumn and winter styles. Happiness printed mesh pantyhose combined with a happy slogan gives a good mood all day; Dream printed mesh pantyhose combined with elements such as dream catchers and starry sky, giving the daily wear mystery; Love printed mesh pantyhose contains different love , roses and other elements to create a romantic look; even if you are in a bad mood, you can wear Bad Mood printed mesh pantyhose to express your attitude. The rich mood can be switched freely with different pantyhose, giving more possibilities for fashionable people to wear in autumn and winter. Whether it is matched with dresses, shorts, windbreakers, etc., it can easily show a fashionable attitude.

CALZEDONIA’s new Show Your Feelings series items have been listed in the brand’s offline stores, Tmall flagship store and WeChat applet mall. For more details, stay tuned to the brand’s social media accounts.