Antonio Marras and the Calzedonia Group have signed an agreement for the Veronese group to enter the capital of Antonio Marras Srl. The agreement requires the Calzedonia Group to make available its experience in retail and production, as well as its financial strength, to develop the potential of the well-known Sardinian designer. Antonio Marras will continue to devote himself to the creation and realization of unique clothes, accessories, furnishing accessories and so on, inspired by his art.

The agreement includes the purchase by the Calzedonia Group of 80% of Antonio Marras and investments suitable for the full relaunch of the brand.

«This agreement represents the entry of our group into a world of high exclusivity and creativity that is new to us and therefore to be faced with caution and respect – declared Sandro Veronesi, at Calzedonia -. However, we are convinced that the art and intuition of Antonio Marras supported by our organization can give excellent results ».

«I am happy to have concluded this agreement with Sandro Veronesi – comments Antonio Marras -. Finally I will be able to devote myself exclusively to the creative aspect, certain that by my side there are professionals of the highest quality who will accompany me in this new adventure ».

Recently the Calzedonia Group, which closed 2021 with revenues of over 2.5 billion euros, announced an investment of 20 million for the wine sector, through the subsidiary Signorvino.