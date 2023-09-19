Camagüey Ballet’s Successful Tour of Spain Amidst Dancer Exodus

Eight dancers from the Camagüey Ballet, a renowned ballet company in Cuba, have decided to stay in Spain after the company’s recent tour in the European nation. The director of the Camagüey Ballet, Regina Balaguer, confirmed this news during an interview with the newspaper Adelante. Balaguer expressed understanding and respect for the dancers’ decision, stating, “We are not going to tie them up either, everyone is the owner of their life.”

Despite the loss of these dancers, Balaguer emphasized that the remaining company members successfully fulfilled their commitment during the tour and showcased their artistic development. She also acknowledged that the issue of dancers leaving the company is not new, as the Camagüey Ballet has experienced similar situations throughout its history. Balaguer attributed these departures to factors such as salary and cost of living.

However, Balaguer remains hopeful and determined to find alternatives and continue the legacy of the Camagüey Ballet. She highlighted the importance of the company’s ballet school and the possibility of incorporating second and third-year students into their performances. Balaguer concluded the interview by emphasizing the dedication and sense of belonging that the majority of the company members have for the Camagüey Ballet.

The Camagüey Ballet’s recent tour in Spain received significant attention, particularly for their performances of classic ballets such as Swan Lake, Giselle, and Don Quixote. The dancers faced high demands during the tour, having to adapt their performances to meet the requests of the contractor.

Despite the loss of some dancers, the Camagüey Ballet remains active on the international stage. They have received invitations to perform in galas in Central American countries and may return to Spain later in the year to present the beloved holiday ballet, Nutcracker.