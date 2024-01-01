Home » CAMAPANADAS 2023-2024: A star-studded lineup with Ramón García, Ana Mena, and Jenni Hermoso
It’s almost that time of year again, and the excitement is building for the Campanadas 2023-2024 New Year’s Eve broadcast. With a star-studded lineup including Ramón García, Ana Mena, and Jenni Hermoso, the anticipation for the countdown is reaching a fever pitch.

Jenni Hermoso, the renowned footballer, is set to play a significant role in this year’s festivities. In a recent interview with MARCA.com, she expressed her hopes and aspirations for the new year, saying, “For the new year, I ask for titles and equality.” Hermoso is known for her advocacy of gender equality and her desire to see empowerment reach everyone. She told AS, “By 2024, I want empowerment to reach everyone.”

With such a passionate and influential personality at the forefront of the celebration, the Campanadas promise to be an inspiring and meaningful event. As the clock strikes midnight, viewers can look forward to Jenni Hermoso leading the way with her grapes and a ‘campanada’ for 2024, as reported by El Mundo.

The countdown to the New Year’s Eve broadcast is on, and with presenters like Ana Mena and the legendary Ramón García, the Campanadas 2023-2024 are sure to be a memorable and unmissable event. Sports fans and entertainment enthusiasts alike can expect a vibrant and energetic celebration, as the clock ticks down to ring in the new year. Stay tuned for a night of excitement, inspiration, and hope as we welcome the new year with the Campanadas.

