Home » came back from 0-2 and went to the second round
Entertainment

came back from 0-2 and went to the second round

by admin

Diego Schwartzman starred in a great comeback this Monday in the first round of Roland Garros. After 3 hours and 37 minutes of play on court 14 of the Parisian complex, the Argentine advanced to the second round of the second Grand Slam of the season.

The same was achieved by Tomás Etcheverry and Thiago Agustín Tirante from La Plata, who made his absolute debut in Grand Slams.

“El Peque” lost the first two sets against the Spanish Bernabé Zapata Miralles, favorite number 32 on the French clay. But he reacted in the third and kept the match, to rediscover victory after five straight losses.

“El Peque”, number 95 in the world ranking, won 1/6, 6/7, 6/2, 6/0 and 6/4.

The 26-year-old and 38-year-old Spaniard had beaten the Argentine in the previous meeting between the two, this year at the Argentina Open in Buenos Aires.

Now the Argentine will face the Portuguese Nuno Borges (76), who on Sunday eliminated the American John Isner (89).

Schwartzman, a semifinalist in 2020 and a quarterfinalist in 2021, both times defeated by the Spanish Rafael Nadal, defends his access to the round of 16 last year in Paris (he lost to Novak Djokovic) and if he falls before that round he will leave the “top 100″, which would exacerbate his bad season.

The word of the “Little One” at Roland Garros

“The game was tough. In the second set I felt that he was already going down, and I was beginning to find better sensations”, the Argentine said at the foot of the court in dialogue with ESPN and acknowledged: “I had come from many weeks of frustrations and being able to maintain myself was a struggle”. .

See also  British tennis player Murray skips Roland Garros and concentrates on Wimbledon

“After so many weeks with so little competition, being prepared to play five sets was very good and speaks highly of the work we have been doing,” said “el Peque”, who experienced “a constant struggle” to be able to maintain “the attitude and the intensity I needed to be able to win”.

“Being able to surpass myself within the game was very nice,” he acknowledged.

Etcheverry’s triumph at Roland Garros

Tomás Etcheverry will play the second round of Roland Garros for the first time. (@ATPTour_ES)
Tomás Etcheverry will play the second round of Roland Garros for the first time. (@ATPTour_ES)

Tomás Martín Etcheverry (49) from La Plata made his debut at Roland Garros with a victory over the British Jack Draper (55).

The Argentine won the first set 6/4 and benefited from his rival’s withdrawal in the second set, when Etcheverry already had a 1-0 lead.

Nadia Podoroska

The Australian Álex de Miñaur (19) will be the rival of “Tomi” in his first foray into the second round of Roland Garros.

Tirante’s triumph at the French Open

Thiago Tirante from La Plata had his dream debut in his first appearance in the main draw of a Grand Slam as he obtained the best victory of his career at Roland Garros by beating the Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp in the first round by 6/2, 4 /6, 6/3 and 6/4.

The 22-year-old Argentine and 153 in the world ranking qualified for the French Open from the qualy and in his debut he eliminated the 27-year-old Dutchman and 31st in the ranking.

In the next instance it will be measured with the winner of the game between the Chinese Zhizhen Zhang and the Serbian Duzsan Lajovic that they face later this Monday.

See also  Odds comparison: Fognini-Delbonis -

More Argentines this Monday at Roland Garros

The first round of the French Open has more Argentine performances reserved for this Monday.

  • Pedro Cachin – Dominic Thiem
  • Federico Coria – Born Coric

You may also like

Hyundai idea, here are the smart headlights to...

Agreement on debt ceiling in the United States...

Alberto Fernández displays international agenda in full internal...

About Ding Ning won the best female supporting...

They denounce the mayor Llaryora and will ask...

“It’s a joke”: the hard cross between Ricardo...

The zodiac man who married the most Pisces...

The prosecutor asked to send Montiel, Uliarte and...

It is revealed that the theme of the...

“Transformation Talks”, the cycle of webinars that invites...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy