The first film in the "Avatar" series came out in 2009, and the second "Avatar: The Way of Water" was released 13 years later , It is currently known that the second sequel is not the end chapter of "Avatar".

Director James Francis Cameron has plans for an “Avatar 3” movie in 2024 and “Avatar 4” in 2026.

It is reported that the script of “Avatar 4” has been written. The entertainment website Collider recently talked with Cameron about his writing process. The fourth “Avatar” may be the craziest movie in the series.

“The Avatar 4 script is the only one that hasn’t received any response from studio executives,” Cameron told entertainment website Collider.

Cameron said: “I can’t tell you the details, but what I can say is that when I handed over the script for “Avatar 2,” the studio gave me three pages of instructions. And when I handed over the script for “Avatar 3,” When I wrote the script, they gave me a page of notes, so the more I wrote the better.”

Cameron recalled: “When I handed in the script of “Avatar 4″, the creative director of the studio film wrote me an email, and there was only one very surprising foul language in the letter.”

He asked the other party at that time: “So, where is the response?” The supervisor wrote back and said: “This ‘swear word’ is the response.” Squeezed, right?”

Finally, Cameron said to Collider with suspense: “You know what it’s about? … Oh no, you don’t.”

“Avatar: The Way of Water” was released on December 16 in the United States and on the 15th in Taiwan.