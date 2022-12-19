Home Entertainment Cameron: “Avatar 4” script makes film executives speak foul language | James Francis Cameron
Entertainment

Cameron: “Avatar 4” script makes film executives speak foul language | James Francis Cameron

by admin
Cameron: “Avatar 4” script makes film executives speak foul language | James Francis Cameron

[The Epoch Times, December 18, 2022](Epoch Times reporter Ye Zijie compiled and reported) The first film in the “Avatar” series came out in 2009, and the second “Avatar: The Way of Water” was released 13 years later , It is currently known that the second sequel is not the end chapter of “Avatar”.

Director James Francis Cameron has plans for an “Avatar 3” movie in 2024 and “Avatar 4” in 2026.

It is reported that the script of “Avatar 4” has been written. The entertainment website Collider recently talked with Cameron about his writing process. The fourth “Avatar” may be the craziest movie in the series.

“The Avatar 4 script is the only one that hasn’t received any response from studio executives,” Cameron told entertainment website Collider.

Cameron said: “I can’t tell you the details, but what I can say is that when I handed over the script for “Avatar 2,” the studio gave me three pages of instructions. And when I handed over the script for “Avatar 3,” When I wrote the script, they gave me a page of notes, so the more I wrote the better.”

Cameron recalled: “When I handed in the script of “Avatar 4″, the creative director of the studio film wrote me an email, and there was only one very surprising foul language in the letter.”

He asked the other party at that time: “So, where is the response?” The supervisor wrote back and said: “This ‘swear word’ is the response.” Squeezed, right?”

Finally, Cameron said to Collider with suspense: “You know what it’s about? … Oh no, you don’t.”

See also  Padua, enough with the statues for men only

“Avatar: The Way of Water” was released on December 16 in the United States and on the 15th in Taiwan.

You may also like

Jay Chou’s concert was late and the audience...

Jay Chou’s concert was late and forgot his...

Cameron revealed that “Avatar 3” has been filmed...

69-year-old Zhao Yazhi appeared in a red off-the-shoulder...

From oppression to democracy. On the La Stampa...

Driving experience, how to treat yourself to the...

Domestic ARPG “Abyss Kingdom” launched on the Steam...

69-year-old Zhao Yazhi reveals sexy clavicle and perfect...

Xu Jiaying welcomes her second child and posts...

Art Critic｜Words Seek Heart, Music Seek Soul- Comments-...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy