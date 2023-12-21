Cameron Diaz Advocates for Separate Beds in Healthy Relationships and Discusses Her Return to the Big Screen

In a recent episode of the Lipstick on the Rim podcast, hosted by model and actress Molly Sims along with her close friend Emese Gormley, Cameron Diaz appeared as a special guest and shared her thoughts on healthy relationships. One of the main topics discussed was the importance of couples sleeping in separate beds, as Diaz believes this can play a crucial role in maintaining a strong and healthy relationship.

Diaz emphasized the need to normalize separate rooms for couples, stating that privacy is essential for the well-being of both individuals in a relationship. She shared her own experience, revealing that she and her husband, Good Charlotte guitarist Benjamin Madden, have separate bedrooms and only use the same room for intimate moments.

The actress, who welcomed her daughter Raddix in 2020, admitted that she and Madden used to sleep in separate rooms when dealing with unpleasant situations in the past, but as their marriage grew stronger, that dynamic was no longer necessary.

Furthermore, Diaz also shared that Madden has the talent of composing songs for their daughter, Raddix, suggesting that he should consider releasing a children’s album. The actress expressed her admiration for Madden’s songs and the joy they bring to their family.

In addition to discussing her personal life, Diaz also opened up about her decision to step away from acting in 2014. She revealed that she felt like she had given parts of her life to the film industry and decided to take control of her own life.

However, after an eight-year hiatus from acting, Cameron Diaz is set to make her return to the big screen in the upcoming film “Back In Action”, co-starring Jamie Foxx, McKenna Roberts, and Kyle Chandler. The film is expected to hit theaters in mid-to-late 2024, marking Diaz’s highly anticipated return to acting.