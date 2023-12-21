Cameron Diaz Advocates for Sleeping in Separate Beds for Healthy Relationships

In a recent episode of the Lipstick on the Rim podcast, hosted by model and actress Molly Sims and her close friend Emese Gormley, Cameron Diaz appeared as a special guest and shared her thoughts on life as a couple and how healthy it is for a relationship to sleep in separate beds. This came after Diaz admitted that her partner snores at night, something she has not been able to get used to.

Diaz suggested that separate rooms should be normalized in a relationship, emphasizing the importance of privacy. She further elaborated that she and her husband have separate rooms and meet in a common bedroom for their relationship.

The actress also disclosed that in the early days of her marriage to Good Charlotte guitarist Benjamin Madden, they used separate rooms except for when they had sex. However, as their relationship evolved, this dynamic was no longer necessary and they have found a way to successfully navigate their differences.

While Diaz typically keeps the details of her life as a mother private, she recently shared that Madden composes songs for their three-year-old daughter, Raddix. She encouraged him to consider releasing a children’s album due to his natural talent in writing songs for their child.

Diaz, who welcomed her daughter in January 2020, expressed her delight in witnessing Madden’s musical bond with their daughter, adding that it’s the cutest thing in the world.

After stepping away from acting in 2014 due to the demands of the industry, Diaz announced her return to the big screen in the upcoming film “Back In Action” alongside Jamie Foxx, McKenna Roberts, and Kyle Chandler. The exact release date of the film is unknown, but it is speculated to hit theaters between mid to late 2024.

This marks Diaz’s first film in eight years, and reports suggest that she was initially nervous upon returning to the set. However, she quickly found her rhythm and became one of the most enjoyable people to work with.

As Cameron Diaz makes her comeback in the film industry, she continues to navigate the complexities of motherhood and marriage, providing valuable insights on maintaining a healthy relationship.

