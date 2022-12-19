Home Entertainment Cameron revealed that “Avatar 3” has been filmed and “Avatar 5” has been written.
Cameron revealed that "Avatar 3" has been filmed and "Avatar 5" has been written.

Cameron revealed that “Avatar 3” has been filmed and “Avatar 5” has been written.

Cameron revealed that “Avatar 3” has been filmed and “Avatar 5” has been written

Recently, Sina Films invited James Cameron, director of “Avatar: The Way of Water” and producer Jon Landau, as well as director Lu Yang, science fiction writer Hao Jingfang, and video blogger Hurricane Film and Television to discuss “Avatar 2” , to share views on issues such as film, the film industry, technology upgrades, and viewing habits.

Cameron revealed that the reason why “Avatar 2” waited for 13 years was because he was working on multiple movies at the same time. The latest progress is now:“Avatar 3” has been filmed, and it will be released in two years. “Avatar 4” has been partly filmed, and the story of “Avatar 5” has also been written.

Cameron said that the success of the first film put a lot of pressure on the team. In order to achieve better special effects, it took a lot of time to develop new 3D cameras, new 3D transmission technology, and better motion performance capture technology. It is even more important than 3D and film world construction to fully integrate the actor’s interpretation into the final character presentation.

He also emphasized,How many films in the “Avatar” series can be produced depends on the box office and feedback of “Avatar 2”.

Cameron also mentioned the knowledge of “water” in “Avatar 2”, as well as the secret behind the scenes of the Pandora world-the origin of the Na’vi people, language, family structure, gods they believe in, and so on.

