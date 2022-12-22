[The Epoch Times, December 21, 2022](Compiled and reported by Epoch Times reporter Ye Zijie) Before the “Avatar” (Avatar) series became popular, director Cameron had already launched the “Terminator” (The Terminator) series and ” Titanic” (RMS Titanic) and other works. And the director recently revealed that he wants to reboot The Terminator.

According to collider, director James Cameron (James Cameron) recently joined Jason Bateman (Jason Bateman), Sean Hayes (Sean Hayes) and Will Arnett (Will Arnett) in ” Smartless” podcast revealed that there are indeed “discussions” about restarting.

There will be a 13-year gap between the two “Avatar” movies because Cameron likes to continue to perfect the story and technology of the sequel “Avatar: Way of Water”.

When discussing themes and the use of artificial intelligence in filmmaking, Cameron confirmed the talk of a reboot.

“If I do another Terminator, maybe try to do the series again, that’s being discussed, but nothing has been decided yet,” he said.

He added: “I’d make it more about the artificial intelligence aspect and less about crazy bad robots.”

Although Cameron has not directed a “Terminator” movie after the “Terminator” (Taiwan translation: Devil Terminator) series, other directors, Aaron Taylor and Tim Miller, have made separate contributions to the series. That joins sequels like Terminator Genisys and Terminator: Dark Fate.

Cameron created a series featuring time-traveling and artificially intelligent assassins that began in 1984 with Terminator starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. Linda Hamilton plays the Terminator’s target: Sarah Connor, and Michael Biehn plays Sarah’s protector: Kyle Reese.

The first film held the top spot at the U.S. box office for two weeks, eventually earning $78.3 million, propelling the franchise forward.

In 1991, director Cameron returned to direct the second “Terminator 2: Judgment Day” (Terminator 2: Judgment Day), which grossed $519 million worldwide and received many critical acclaim, winning three Oscars Nominated and won two awards.

Judgment Day is considered one of the best movies of all time.

However, this appeal has not been repeated in subsequent sequels.

If talk of a Terminator reboot does come to fruition, with entertainment technology advancing and Cameron at the helm, the franchise’s AI-themed reboot promises to be something of a visually different sort of thing. Enjoy and do wonders again.

Watch the very first trailer for Arnold’s earliest Terminator movies. (Click here to watch the video)

