Cameron was addicted to deep-sea exploration during the filming of “Avatar 2”, and the crew was worried

“Titanic” and “Avatar” director James Cameron revealed in a recent interview with The New York Times,During the filming of “Avatar 2”, he was obsessed with deep-sea exploration.

Cameron confessed that he had built a submarine,And went to the deepest part of the Mariana Trench alone in 2012, which made the crew restless.

“We’ve been worried about whether he’ll be able to come back alive to continue making new films.”

Fortunately, Cameron seems to be very satisfied with the creation of the sequel to “Avatar”, he said that the richness of the story exceeded his expectations, and the originally planned three films have also become a four-part series. These changes forced the creators to do a lot of prep work: it took four years to create the story, and five years to design the various biomes, cultures, and costumes.

“Avatar: The Way of Water” is directed by James Cameron, starring Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Kate Winslet, Michelle Yeoh, David Science fiction movies starring Thewlis, Vin Diesel, etc.The film will be released in North America on December 16, 2022.

The film is reported to be about 190 minutes long. The mainland has not yet been introduced.