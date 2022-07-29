The “Avatar: The Way of Water” film produced by 20th Century Pictures and directed by “Card God” James Cameron has the latest development. Photos shared by producer Jon Landau show that the film is in the midst of intense post-production soundtracks, which can be said to be one of the finishing touches.

Composer Simon Franglin wrote the soundtrack. He has collaborated with James Horner for “Titanic”, “Avatar” and other blockbusters, and his most recent work is the “Golden Broom”. The bad movie “Turandot: The Origin of the Curse”.

It is reported that “Avatar 2: The Way of Water” is directed by James Cameron, starring Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, etc. The story takes place 14 years after the first part, the male and female protagonists of the previous work Having settled down and starting a family, the film centers around their children.

The sequel will be a story about a family. The hardships parents have to pay for the unity and safety of the family are immeasurable. “Alien Queen” Sigourney Weaver is newly joined as the Na’vi girl, she is Jack and Neytini Adopted daughter named Kiri.

The film will be released in North America on December 16.