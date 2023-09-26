Cami Lattanzio had an aesthetic intervention and showed the results: “I’m still swollen”

“Do you like my change of look? “I’m back,” wrote the former Big Brother participant, Cami Lattanzio, on social networks and uploaded a video that shows her changed, after having gone through the cosmetic surgeon.

“Everyone noticed so I say it. I finally got a boob job. Another dream come true. Thank you Doctor Gustavo Tuny for the great work you did,” he added on X, a social network formerly called Twitter.

Everyone noticed so I say it. I FINALLY GOT MY BOOBS OPERATED. Another dream come true 🖤

Thank you Dr. Gustavo Tuny for the great work you did. — Camila Lattanzio (@LattanzioCamii) September 26, 2023

Then, a follower asked her if she was pregnant and she reacted quickly: “Oh no, guys, I’m swollen from the surgery. LPM, the one I was missing.”

Photo: screenshot

Let us remember that Cami was recently in the news for saying that Maxi Guidici had tried to seduce her (while he was in a relationship with Juliana). In dialogue with Estefe Berardi, Camila said that she is a “girl with 100 percent codes” and that she “could never be with someone who dates a friend of mine.”

“It was the first awkward situation in person. Then it was on Instagram,” Berardi said and explained that Camila “automatically walked away” and “had no further contact” with Maxi.

Lattanzio told Juliana about this situation and when Maxi found out he had a violent reaction. “The day before the problem, he sent me messages insulting me up and down because she had sent him to the front,” he told the panelist.