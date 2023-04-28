Camilla’s fear of loving, that stage called OnlyFans and the danger of stalking

Camilla, real name, is only sixteen years old. She has an adversarial relationship with her mother whom she considers cumbersome, omnipresent, extremely strict and judgmental. She is the daughter of separated parents. Her father lives and works abroad and she is forced to live with her mother: the stricter of the two parents. In the past, Camilla suffered from food-oral behavior disorders which she never cured, and which she decided to stem in total self-management by alternating fasting with binge eating, especially at night. Her body seemed to have transformed into an accordion: she gained weight and lost it, gained it again and lost it; she seemed to be handcuffed to a grueling emotional, body, and heart swing.

Camilla fought with her mother about everything: about going out at night, about school, about the complaints of the teachers, about her really worrying relationship with food and about her not wanting to go to therapy.

Her love life was disastrous: she went from one boyfriend to another without smelling it before and after tasting it. Deep down, despite the appearances of a bold girl, Camilla was a deeply insecure girl. She didn’t like herself and she considered herself awkward and unfeminine. Her confrontation with her mother was continuous and cumbersome, but despite the care and attention from her mother, my patient for years, Camilla’s behavior continued to be both positive and provocative.

That stage called OnlyFans

Camilla’s life continued between disasters and deprivations, between short-term loves and binges.

One fine day, a friend of hers introduced her to OnlyFans. At first it seemed like a child’s game: perfectly harmless. A social network like many others, the place elsewhere where you can play and show yourself, without the fear of being judged but with the advantage of also being paid.

Camilla, flattered by so many eyes only for her, started posting pictures of her body parts and received endless acclaim. Requests from strangers and her subsequent concessions continued. The time spent on this social network increased dramatically and her already limping and difficult relational life was reduced more and more as a function of the time spent online. Camilla began not to go to school consistently and to occupy the morning hours, when her mother was at work, to make videos and to “work”, as she liked to say, on OnlyFans.

The gains together with the troubles were not long in coming. A suitor, a frequent visitor to her channel, as well as a punctual payer, became obsessed with Camilla and began following her everywhere. He waited for her outside the school, he followed her at a distance when she went to dance school. He started texting her on WhatsApp at night and even during the day. Her insistence seemed to flatter Camilla who until then had always felt invisible, but when the messages of ten became one hundred and one hundred and five hundred and the tailings became daily, she was forced to tell her parents everything because her life was became a torment. She had started living in fear and her eating disorders had come back to see her.

Camilla’s channel was searched by the postal police and then closed. Camilla is now being treated by a colleague of mine for post-traumatic stress syndrome and the stalker has been denounced and blocked on every front.

Couples, exhibitionism and social

OnlyFans is also frequented by couples who decide to expose themselves sexually in exchange for a payment. Usually the couples who choose to exhibit on OnlyFans are formed by two exhibitionist partners, who use their need to attract attention and to seduce in order to obtain good earnings.

They experience the channel as a playful game, their game, a sort of stage on which to perform more or less acrobatic and uninhibited amateur ars.

Compared to the classic exhibitionism – a sexual perversion or paraphilia which consists in exposing the genitals to non-consenting strangers in inappropriate situations – the visitors of OnlyFans, a new crasis between influencer and sex-worker, experience a conscious, well-used and, above all, requested by those who pay to watch them.

Modesty, confidentiality, closed bedroom doors and even outdated prostitution are banned on this social network: that haggling agreed between the client and the prostitute where the payment follows the consummation of the sexual relationship.

In this case it is about the encounter between exhibitionism and voyeurism, and nothing more.

One looks but does not touch: a sexuality exhibited but not enjoyed.

I thank Camilla’s mother for allowing me to tell this story.

* breaking latest news is a psychologist, specialist in clinical sexology in Catania, Milan and online (www.valeriarandone.it) and author of the book “The Heart Adjuster – The words that repair”

Here are the most recent articles:

