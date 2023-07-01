Campaign disguised as a tribute | Profile

March 7, 2020 was the last time Maradona was at the Bombonera. Then gymnastics coach, already in a very poor state of health, witnessed from the bench how Boca beat him 1-0, with a goal from Tevez, a result that allowed Boca de Russo to become champion, at the end of a tournament that escaped him. unusually to River. At that time, Maradona went from field to field receiving tributes of all kinds, king’s thrones, fireworks, flags. On the day of the Bombonera, Riquelme stayed in the box, did not come down to greet him, and Diego received a protocol plate from the hands of Hugo Perotti and Miguel Brindisi – one, a great player; the other, a crack–, colleagues from 81, that is to say that everything was very, very less than what Maradona deserved. (The plaque barely read: “The Boca Juniors-Diego Maradona Athletic Club in Recognition for Winning the 1981 Title”! If young Literature students want to know what minimalism is, then this is it!). This is just one example, among many, of Riquelme’s ingratitude and selfishness towards Maradona. But the other day, that of the (self) tribute game, Riquelme put on Maradona’s 10, and paid homage to him, already dead, as he would have deserved in life. He even looked a little excited, rare, very rare in Riquelme.

How to interpret that act? On the one hand, it could well be understood as a belated but welcome self-criticism, an acknowledgment of Maradona’s central place in the life of Boca (and in concentric circles, in the life of Argentine soccer, in the life of world soccer, and in our own lives). ), a sincere recollection in front of the greatest of all. But it is also possible to think of what happened as an act (demagogic?) in what was the launch of Riquelme’s electoral campaign for the year-end elections (because that, and only that, was the tribute party). Macrismo itself understood the matter in this second key, in a political key, which is why the Macri players did not give the present (rather than Macri players, some are simply Macri’s partners, Macri’s front men, and other men from well, for example in the shady affair of the wind farms). The return of macrismo (to Boca, like so many other places) would be a real tragedy. Will love reach the idol to win the elections? Because it becomes very difficult to not only defend Riquelme’s management in these four years, but simply to understand it. We understand, yes, that he never wanted to put a technician with power. In the middle, Battaglia and Ibarra, mere reserve club employees, without any autonomy. At the beginning and at the end, Russo and Almirón, coaches who came from failure to failure, closer to retirement than to directing a big club, which generates so much appreciation in them and power dissymmetry with Riquelme, that their room for maneuver it is also little. The same erratic condition marks the formation of the establishments in these years. At the end of the term, his fate seems tied to that of a second-rate boy like Almirón. We’ll see if that’s enough for him.