From Venice to Venice: Silvio Campara likes to summarize in this way the path made by Golden Goose, a brand born near Venice in 2000, starting from artisan sneakers and which has been able to transform itself not only and not so much into a casualwear brand, but into a real own lifestyle brand. The numbers say infinitely more than the labels, also because today everyone says they want to be a lifestyle brand. In the first half of 2022, Golden Goose’s revenues reached 228 million, up 36% over 2021 and more than doubled over 2020, with an EBITDA of 77.3 million (+ 40% over the same period last year). Campara, CEO of Golden Goose since 2018, doesn’t want to hear about miracles or magical recipes. He likes to tell every step taken by the company as part of a coherent, disciplined and at the same time fun and imaginatively visionary path.

Silvio Campara, CEO of Golden Goose

She always emphasizes the Venetian origins of Golden Goose and soon you will open a large atelier in Marghera dedicated to the craftsmanship of sneakers, to make them and to teach young people. Why did you choose to show in Los Angeles?

“But it wasn’t a show (ride di great taste)! We chose the Californian city, right; we all dressed Golden Goose from head to toe, right. But no catwalk: the LA Golden Spirit event took place around and inside a skateboarding rink, which is an old motel pool in the Venice area. A tribute to the places where skateboarding was born, which over the years has transformed from an activity for young people to an Olympic sport, but without losing the rebellious spirit of its origins. It has become a way of life, a culture, we could say and we would like it to be the same for Golden Goose ».

Isn’t it easier to say that you are a lifestyle brand?

«It’s simple, but I hear this definition used too often. For once, I prefer the Italian translation: we embody a lifestyle. Golden Goose has many similarities with the skateboard: the desire to vent energy in a positive and at the same time creative way, having fun and if possible in the open air. Then there is the desire to express one’s personality and skateboarding also allows this: every person who practices it, whether amateur or professional, has a style of his own. In Golden Goose we have all these elements and we interpret them in our own way, which means, today more than ever, to be sustainable, in every sense. It is the only way to live in harmony with oneself, others and the planet that hosts us ».

Does the commitment have to start with companies or consumers?

«It is a virtuous circle: a brand that does greenwashing because it thinks it helps to sell does not have a vision, but only a marketing strategy. Bad, I would say. A person who buys a product only because it is trendy, perhaps precisely because of the heralded sustainability, but is ready to replace it with the next trend, does not have a lifestyle, but a consumerism. We study a lot and invest in research to find increasingly sustainable materials and to improve every business process by looking at the well-being of people and the effects on the environment. It is our responsibility, it is the lifestyle of the brand and of those who work there ».

And what are the responsibilities and lifestyle of consumers?

«Another commitment that Golden Goose has made is to ensure a longer life for every product, not just ours. In the Brera store, in Milan, we offer repair services for sneakers and clothing, of any brand. We started designing the circle, but thanks to the customers it is becoming a system of concentric circles: the Milan initiative was incredibly successful. It all started in June and we have about 35 requests a day for repairs and customizations that give a second life to what you already have. We will open other spaces like this, where customers see the artisans working live and understand the value of everything that arises from the union between an idea, a creative intuition, and manual work. It’s all part of the four R’s strategy: Repair, Remake, Resell and Recycle ».