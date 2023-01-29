Home Entertainment Camper sharing phenomenon, +95% bookings in Italy
Entertainment

Camper sharing phenomenon, +95% bookings in Italy

by admin
Camper sharing phenomenon, +95% bookings in Italy

ROME – The vanlife boom continues unstoppable and year after year camper trips, with their mix of adventure and freedom, conquer more and more people. This is what emerges from the data of Yescapa, the leading camper sharing platform in Europe, on the trend of bookings between January and December 2022 made by over 820,000 active users, of which 50,000 are Italian.

The 2022 numbers show a further increase in interest and consequent bookings with confirmations on Yescapa which recorded a 29% increase (from 55,000 to 71,000), for a total of over 530,000 days of road trips. An even more sustained growth was recorded on the Italian site yescapa.it, with a +95% of confirmed bookings in 2022, equivalent to over 30,000 rental days.

Campers in winter, here’s what you need to know before leaving

by Maurilio Rigo

Yescapa’s analysis of Italian travelers then highlighted a sharp drop in the average age of users, and if in 2019 only 30% of users fell within the 25-35 age group, in 2022 the figure rose to 52% of the total . In this period, from the initial almost 42 years of the average Italian motorhome owner, it fell to 36 in 2022: 6 years less from 2019, demonstrating the preference for this type of travel by younger users.

With the camper to discover the lost flavors

by Maurilio Rigo

According to the study, the Italian camper traveler mostly leaves in sweet company, as evidenced by 50% of bookings made by couples (+4% compared to the previous year), followed by 25% of family trips and 20% of group holidays with friends. It should be noted that both of these trends, a decreasing average age and a preference for traveling as a couple, are also reflected in the choice of vehicle type with the surge in the demand for vans (+143% on 2019 and +10% on 2021), symbol of a new generation of young people looking for contact with nature, emotions and freedom. Finally, revenues for Italian owners are also growing, which in 2022 had a total profit of 2.4 million euros, about double compared to 2021.

See also  Pietro Bisio and Piero Leddi, contemporary artists in comparison on the crucifixion

You may also like

Leonardo AW609, the tiltrotor that also takes off...

All-weather listening and reading companion iFLYTEK audiobook hands-on...

“Visiting the Cabin” releases a special series of...

“Cocaine Bear” releases TV trailer for heavyweight threat...

The third season of “The Mandalorian” releases posters,...

“Thunder Shazam 2” released a new trailer, the...

“Familiar Strangers” releases trailer for Franco Brie’s collaboration...

The second season of “Carnival Murder” released a...

HBO’s popular series “The Last of Us” officially...

“Oppenheimer” reveals new stills and goes deep into...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy