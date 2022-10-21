Home Entertainment CamperLab Officially Introduces New Lace-Up Eki Shoes | HYPEBEAST
CamperLab, an innovative and pioneering experimental branch of Spanish shoe brand Camper, after working with Kiko Kostadinov to create a joint shoe, this time it officially launched the items in the 2022 autumn and winter series, recreating the classic Eki sailing shoes with a strap shape .

Under the helm of creative director Achilles Ion Gabriel, CamperLab continues to subvert the established impression of Camper, this time through deciphering, reinterpreting the traditional shoelace system with a cross-wound design, outlining the slightly inclined angle of the Eki toe, and finally Equipped with a thick tooth-shaped outsole with a sense of weight, the brand’s youthful and strange style is fully displayed, and two colors of “light yellow/black” and “pink blue/wine red” are released; in addition, the soles of the feet are made of recyclable materials. The OrthoLite® cushioned insole maintains a comfortable foot feel and continues Camper’s expertise in shoe ergonomics.

CamperLab’s lace-up Eki sailing shoes are now officially available on the brand’s website. Both color options are available in men’s and women’s sizes. Interested readers may wish to seize the opportunity to buy.

