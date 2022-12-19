ROME – The camper season lasts twelve months a year and camper owners certainly don’t curb their passion as the weather conditions vary. More experienced users know that traveling by motorhome in summer and winter are two very different conditions because when the climate is harsher, you need to be well prepared and have the right equipment. On the other hand, campers are perfectly equipped to be used even in cold weather, and there is no shortage of heating and hot water, while the roof and walls are well insulated and there are thermal covers to be applied to the windows to avoid heat loss.

“It doesn’t take much to heat a camper, if the temperature is mild, and with photovoltaic modules you can be truly independent – underlined Ester Bordino, president of Assocamp – For the coldest temperatures, gas or diesel stoves are used and the photovoltaic modules feed utilities such as lights, refrigerator, heating, boiler, water system, television. To get around, even in this season, the professional rental of a camper can be a good solution: the rates, especially over long periods, are competitive and the vehicle fleet has a wide choice to satisfy the most diverse needs”.

To better face the winter season in a camper, the Assocamp affiliated professional operators have drawn up a handbook, dedicated above all to newbies, with some useful advice. For those who choose to rent, for example, it is advisable to make sure at the time of booking which supplies are present and which are optional. The chains (or snow tires), the cable to connect to the electricity grid, the hose to fill up with water, the duvets for the beds and the heat shields must not be missing. The most important is what insulates the cockpit, as the large windscreen and side windows are a source of heat loss. The heat shield is a sheet of insulating synthetic cover technical fabric to be applied on glass surfaces.

They exist in two types, namely those that are applied to the glass from the inside with suction cups, or those that are applied from the outside. The latter is preferable because it insulates better and avoids the formation of condensation on the glass. For the heating chapter, in most cases it is gas, and is fed by cylinders. However, some models run on diesel so when renting for the first few times it is advisable to have the dealer explain how the system works, and how to intervene to replace the cylinders (it is always better to have two full cylinders on board). Furthermore, in winter it is preferable to use propane gas rather than butane.

It is good to know that the gas heating system is equipped with a safety device which opens the boiler valve (emptying the entire water tank) if the internal temperature drops below 5 degrees to prevent the water from freezing. water in the boiler tank and damage the system. For this reason it is important to leave the system on at minimum even when you go skiing or leave the camper for an excursion. Most motorhomes are powered by diesel engines, a fuel with a freezing point of around 2 degrees, so if you don’t refuel with winter diesel, it is better to use the specific additives that prevent freezing.

As far as the water system is concerned, there are three tanks on board: the one for drinking water, which is not at risk of freezing inside the passenger compartment, as well as the removable cistern connected to the toilet. On the other hand, the gray water tank, which collects water from the shower, washbasin and kitchen sink, could be subject to freezing, so it is better to add an antifreeze liquid to prevent the water and the valve from freezing. In short, with a pinch of prudence and the right attention, also due to the larger dimensions and weights compared to a car, there are no particular problems and a winter holiday on the snow can be as pleasant as a summer holiday on the beach.