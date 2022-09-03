Listen to the audio version of the article

Bernardo Zannoni with “My stupid intentions” (Sellerio) is the winner of the sixtieth edition of the Campiello Prize. A novel about an animal, a marten who discovers the world, its truths and its lies. An extraordinary metaphor of our contemporaneity. «I thank anyone who believed in this book – commented Zannoni with a touch of irony – and he believed in me that I come from nowhere. I wasn’t prepared to win this book, so badly, that I didn’t prepare any speeches. ‘

The winner received 101 votes out of the 275 received by the Popular Jury made up of three hundred anonymous readers. In second place went Antonio Pascale with “The fig leaf. Stories of trees, women and men ”(Einaudi). Third Elena Stancanelli, with “Il tuffatore” (The ship of Teseo) while fourth came the great favorite of the eve, Fabio Bacà with “Nova”. Quinta Daniela Ranieri with “Updated road map of all my kisses” (Ponte delle Grazie).

Grand Theater La Fenice in Venice

The awards ceremony was held at the Gran Teatro La Fenice in Venice and was broadcast as usual live on Rai 5 and streaming on Rai Play starting at 8.45pm with the conduct of Francesca Fialdini assisted by Lodo Guenzi, leader of the group “The welfare state”.

A few weeks ago, to win the Campiello Opera Prima Prize was Francesca Valente with “Other nothing to report” (Einaudi), while Antonella Sbuelz was awarded the Campiello – Junior Prize, dedicated to novels starring children, with “This night I’m not going back ”(Feltrinelli).

In memory of Primo Levi, to whom a memory was dedicated by Liliana Segre, a special prize which – as Francesca Fialdini said, calling on the stage the president of the jury of scholars Walter Veltroni – is a sort of “Campiello dei Campielli award” on the occasion of the sixty years of the Award promoted by Venetian industrialists.During the event there were many exciting moments, such as the musical ones curated by the singer-songwriter Diodato who, among others, proposed very refined versions of “Ritornerai” by Bruno Lauzi and ” The Neverland ”by Edoardo Bennato.