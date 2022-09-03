Bernardo Zannoni with “My stupid intentions” (Sellerio) is the winner of the Campiello Prize, now in its 60th edition. “I was so convinced that I would not win – were the words of the debut writer – that I had not even prepared the speech”. At the ceremony, back in the historic headquarters of the Gran Teatro La Fenice in Venice, left due to Covid for two years, moving first in 2020 to Piazza San Marco and then in 2021 to the Arsenale, there was a parterre of about a thousand guests among guests institutional, representatives of the business world, culture and publishing houses. And for the young 27-year-old from Sarzana it was a triumph in all respects: he won with 101 votes out of 275 voters (25 members of the Readers’ Jury – 300 in total – did not express preferences). “It is my first published work and it has already made a mess”, declared Zannoni moved and almost incredulous, thanking “those who believed in me, I come from nowhere, I turned the corner just yesterday”.

The president of the Literary Jury, Walter Veltroni, presented the award: “I am honored to award a 27-year-old young man in a country that is often not a country for young people”. In second place he ranked Antonio Pascale with “The fig leaf. Stories of trees, women, men” (Einaudi) with 54 votes; at the third Elena Stancanelli with “Il tuffatore” (La nave di Teseo) with 46 votes; to the fourth Fabio Bacà with “Nova” (Adelphi) with 43 votes; to the fifth Daniele Ranieri with “Updated road map of all my kisses” (Ponte alle Grazie) with 31 votes. Among the guests present at the ceremony the Mayor of Venice, Luigi Brugnaro, the Minister for Relations with Parliament, Federico D’Incà, the prefect of Venice, Vittorio Zappalorto, the musician and actor Lodo Guenzi and the violinist and composer Rodrigo D ‘ Erasmus.

The Career Award to Corrado Stajano

The 92-year-old writer and journalist Corrado Stajano was awarded the Special Career Award for 2022 by the Il Campiello Foundation on 24 September. «His activity as a writer of Italian things has led him to deal with the mafia, corruption, the strategy of tension and describe the genesis, rise and end of many illusions, including political ones. Stajano has always chosen, as a journalist and writer, the words with the care of those who know them and know how to weigh their weight well – reads the motivation of the Award -. Stajano’s gaze has always been animated by doubt, never by prejudice. Free and never indifferent man ». “What I particularly love about my career – were the writer’s words – are my books. And here I want to thank those who allowed me to publish them: Giulio Einaudi and Luca Formenton, the current editor of the Saggiatore. Without publishers, an author finds himself naked, without a connection. The writer needs the listener, the publisher ». The writer and journalist briefly retraced the genesis of some of his books, confessing that what he loves most is “The subversive. Life and death of the anarchist Serantini”.

The other awards

During the ceremony, the winners of the other awards provided by the Il Campiello Foundation were also awarded: the winner of the Campiello Giovani, a competition reserved for young people between 15 and 22 years at the 27th edition, Alberto Bartolo Varsalona, ​​21 years old from Palermo, author of the short story ‘La Spartenza’; the First Work, assigned to Francesca Valente for ‘Other nothing to report’ (Einaudi). Also officially awarded Antonella Sbuelzwinner of the first edition of Campiello Junior.